What is the Steve Harvey running from monsters meme? AI photos trigger hilarious meme fest online 

American TV host, comedian, actor, and producer Steve Harvey recently became the talk of the town as AI-generated photos of him went viral on the internet. In the photos, Steve Harvey is seen running with a terrified look on his face as he is chased by a monster in the woods.

In fact, along with the other deep fakes of him that are popular on social media, this too has turned out to be meme material.

Other digitally manipulated deep fakes of Steve Harvey include images of the comedian pounding a table and screaming with sweat glistening on his face, singing and playing guitar in a band, arm wrestling with Mr. Potato Head, being angry at a jar of pickles, and pouring what appears to be alcohol and some kind of purplish drink.

“Funniest thing I have experienced all week”: Netizens are in splits as AI images of Steve Harvey go viral

On October 3, AI-generated deep fakes of Steve Harvey first emerged on social media platforms, and since then, they have garnered enough traction online. However, it remains unclear who first posted the computer-manipulated photos.

Needless to say, the pictures have become immensely popular online and are being widely circulated along with previous AI-generated images of Steve Harvey.

So far, the 66-year-old Steve Harvey has not commented on the deep fakes. However, celebrities like rapper-singer S*xyy Red joined in on the fun and shared Harvey’s image of pounding the table, while screaming and sweating. She captioned the post:

“Shake dat *ss fa me!!!”

It was in reference to her own song Rich Baby Daddy, in collaboration with Drake’s For All the Dogs.

AI generated deep fakes are becoming increasingly common

Last month, another actor-comedian, Kevin James, became a victim of similar AI-generated deep fakes that took the internet by storm.

Back in April, rapper-singer Drake also responded to a viral clip of him rapping to Ice Spice’s hit song Munch which was AI-manipulated. Drake took to his Instagram Story and wrote:

“This is the final straw AI.”

Meanwhile, towards the end of September, more than a dozen authors, including George R.R. Martin, John Grisham, and Jodi Picoult filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against ChatGPT developer OpenAI for “systematic theft on a mass scale,” reported Complex.