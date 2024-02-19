What is Sudden Death Syndrome? Russia claims opposition leader Alexei Navalny died of natural causes in penal colony 

As per Russian authorities, on February 17, opposition leader Alexei Navalny died of Sudden Death Syndrome, a broad term used to describe biological scenarios that can cause sudden, unforeseen, and unexpected death. A person affected by SDS often has little to no warning signs of illness, and an autopsy might also not reveal abnormalities in the body post-death.

As per Russian authorities, Alexei Navalny was on a short walk at the penal colony he was being held in, when he said that he felt unwell and collapsed. He didn't gain consciousness following that, and was announced dead on February 16.

Aged 47, Navalny died in Russia's IK-3 penal colony in remote Kharp, northeast of Moscow.

What is Sudden Death Syndrome?

As per the World Health Organization, Sudden Death Syndrome is a sudden, unexpected death from natural causes without any warning signs. If someone is seen alive, healthy, and symptom-free 24 hours before the death, the death can be considered as SDS.

Since SDS is not a specific illness or a disease and is a result of various other health problems, such as heart complications or cerebral abscesses, the symptoms vary and depend on the underlying cause. However, if symptoms are present, they may include fainting, dizziness, and chest discomfort, which could be subtle, and a person could mistake it for ordinary discomfort.

Since various conditions can lead to SDS, general risk factors may include heavy alcohol consumption, tobacco use, obesity, high blood pressure, substance misuse, or living with a chronic disease.

Speculations about Alexei Navalny's death

As per BBC UK, Alexei Navalny's health condition deteriorated after serving three years in prison, where he complained of being refused medical care and spent around 300 days in solitary confinement. However, he appeared to be in good health in court a day before his death.

News about his health comes a day after Michael Carpenter, US Ambassador to the Organization of Security and Co-operation in Europe, said that Alexei Navalny had been "thrown into a punitive isolation cell for an unimaginable 27th time" on X.

A report by The Hill highlighted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's press conference with German chancellor Olaf Scholz where he said:

"Obviously, he was killed by Putin, like thousands of others who have been tormented, tortured because of this one person. Putin doesn't care who dies, as long as he retains his position. And that is why he must not keep anything - Putin must lose everything, he must not retain anything and must be held accountable for what he has done,"

In December 2020, Alexei Navalny accused agents of the FSB, Russia's security agency, of poisoning him. His lawyers also reported that Navalny's health worsened in prison. He reportedly complained of severe back pain, fevers, numbness in his legs, hourly 'checks' by guards shining torches in his eyes.

Alexei Anatolyevich Navalny was a Russian opposition leader, anti-corruption activist, lawyer, and political prisoner. He is known to have run anti-government demonstrations against corruption in Russia and President Vladimir Putin and his government.

He and his team published material about corruption in Russia through his YouTube and social media channels. In January 2021, he was imprisoned, and in March 2022, he was sentenced to a nine-year sentence for alleged embezzlement and contempt of court. A documentary movie, Navalny, was released in April 2022, documenting the alleged assassination attempt with a military-grade nerve agent.