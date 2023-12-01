Multiple cases of a kind of pneumonia called White Lung Syndrome have been reported in Ohio, US, for some time. Thе nеws comеs a fеw days aftеr China suffеrеd from a similar outbrеak. The Mirror statеs that it is a kind of pnеumonia that is also dеscribеd as an "inflammation of thе lungs" and is mostly common in children.

About 142 cases have been registered so far, all in children aged between 3 and 14 years. According to Nеwswееk, thеrе is no еvidеncе that thеse casеs arе linkеd to thе outbrеak in China. WTRF has reported that the common symptoms include fever, cough, and fatigue.

The cause behind the outbreak remains unknown, but the authorities of Ohio reportedly believe it to be a respiratory problem and a mixture of various viruses. People are being advised to wash their hands, cover their face while coughing, and stay at home in case of bad health to prevent the spread.

Expand Tweet

The causes behind the White Lung Syndrome outbreak are being investigated by officials

As mentioned, Ohio has reported around 142 cases of White Lung Syndrome so far. WTRF stated that Ohio was alerted about the outbreak after multiple schools around the county recorded more children taking off for being sick.

Ohio officials shared a statement regarding the cases, saying that the current number of cases is enough to declare the situation as an outbreak by the Ohio Department of Health.

Expand Tweet

Firstpost reported that children's immunity has been badly impacted due to lockdowns, mask-wearing, and the closing down of schools. The Warren County Health Department has collaborated with the Ohio Department of Health to check the spread of White Lung Syndrome.

Health experts in Denmark have hinted towards the spread of mycoplasma pneumonia, which is not a severe problem. However, a senior researcher of States Serum Institut (SSI), Hanne-Dorthe Emborg, refused to agree and said:

"For the past four years, the number of mycoplasma infections has been extremely low, and it is therefore not unusual that we have an epidemic now. We have actually been waiting for it since we closed the country after the Covid pandemic."

Meanwhile, China has already taken certain steps to ensure the syndrome does not spread further.

Sweden and Switzerland have also been affected by the White Lung Syndrome

While Ohio is dealing with a new outbreak, a similar thing has happened in Sweden and Switzerland. The Sun states that in Sweden, around 145 people have been diagnosed with mycoplasma pneumonia, followed by 132 in Switzerland and 172 in Singapore.

The situation in China is said to be worse than in other places, as hospitals are flooded with patients with high fever. The number continues to rise in places like the UK, and other countries have been informed about the outbreak in advance so that the necessary steps can be taken in an emergency.