“So irresponsible”: Salem Hospital sparks health concerns online after alerting patients of a possible HIV and Hepatitis exposure

Hundreds of patients at Salem Hospital in Massachusetts may have been exposed to HIV and Hepatitis. This possible exposure of patients is a result of intravenous medication administered in a way that did not follow the hospital's best practices, as reported by Boston 25 news.

A representative for Mass General Brigham, the company that operates Salem Hospital, stated that approximately 450 patients were affected over the course of about two years, as reported by outlets such as Salem News.

Following a thorough investigation that includes input from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health representativs, Salem Hospital has determined that the infection risk to patients from this incident is "extremely small."

Furthermore, the hospital is presently testing for HIV, Hepatitis B, and Hepatitis C, according to a spokesperson, although there is currently no proof of any infections originating from the incident. The spokesperson further added that all possibly affected patients have been notified.

Nevertheless, when the news was uploaded on different social media platforms like X (formerly known as Twitter) by users like Boston 25, it immediately went viral.

A hospital in Salem recently sparked criticism among netizens (Image via X / @gabrielaswrldd)

Once the news went viral, social media users took to the comment section of the post to criticize the hospital and the authorities.

Netizens react furiously as Salem Hospital alerts patients about a possible Hepatitis and HIV infection

The hospital in Salem is currently facing condemnation (Image via Facebook / @Salem Hospital)

Around 450 patients may have been exposed to HIV and Hepatitis while receiving intravenous medicine during endoscopic operations, according to the authorities of Salem Hospital.

The risk of infection, according to a statement from the hospital, stems from-

"The administration of their intravenous medication in a manner not consistent with our best practice."

It also stated that as soon as the practice was discovered, it was "immediately corrected."

As per the same sources as Boston 25, the hospital further added that it learned about the unusual practice involving endoscopy patients earlier this year. The hospital further stated that as soon as it realized its mistake, the procedure was changed and that both the quality and infection control departments were immediately contacted.

According to Boston 25 News, the Hospital also claimed in a statement that,

“Once identified, the practice was immediately corrected, and the hospital’s quality and infection control teams were notified.”

As per Salem News, the hospital chief medical officer, Dr. Mitchell Rein, informed patients that the potential exposures occurred between June 14, 2021, and April 19, 2023.

Moreover, the hospital also claimed that the probable affected individuals also received a letter, but it made no mention of the illnesses to which they may have been exposed. News outlets such as NBC Boston reported that the hospital further released a statement that said,

"The safety of our patients is our highest priority, and we have undertaken multiple corrective actions in response to this event”.

It also added,

“We sincerely apologize to those who have been impacted, and we remain committed to delivering high-quality, compassionate health care to our community.”

However, once the news was made public by Boston 25 on X, netizens flooded the post's comment section to condemn the hospital for its recklessness.

A hospital in Salem recently sparked criticism among netizens (Image via X / @Chuckyboi16)

A hospital in Salem recently sparked criticism among netizens (Image via X / @drannamvaldez)

A hospital in Salem recently sparked criticism among netizens (Image via X / @BryanGayman)

A hospital in Salem recently sparked criticism among netizens (Image via X / @PriscillaPilon)

A hospital in Salem recently sparked criticism among netizens (Image via X / @BosPatriot1776)

A hospital in Salem recently sparked criticism among netizens (Image via X / @Tamara39224)

A hospital in Salem recently sparked criticism among netizens (Image via X / @irraesistable)

A hospital in Salem recently sparked criticism among netizens (Image via X / @DebraBr81576310)

A hospital in Salem recently sparked criticism among netizens (Image via X / @TamiLuciani1)

When testing for HIV and Hepatitis B and C, health officials of the Salem Hospital have made that claim. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention state that vaccinations exist to protect against Hepatitis A and B. However, it does not protect against Hepatitis C.

Furthermore, Salem Hospital is currently offering free screenings, other necessary support, and a free clinical staff hotline to address the concerns. Moreover, the Mass General Brigham representative also stated that patients who have not received notification need not be concerned.