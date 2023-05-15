Who is Sarah Jane Comrie? Svetlana Fontaine claim debunked as Bellevue Hospital issues statement on Citi Bike scandal 

A Bellevue Hospital employee, who has since been identified as Sarah Jane Comrie has gone viral across social media platforms. This comes after a video of her falsely accusing a Black man of stealing her cycle went viral. As netizens attempted to find her identity online, some claimed that the woman in question was hospital employee Svetlana Fontaine. However, the woman’s real identity has since been revealed. Meanwhile, the hospital which the lady works for has released a statement.

According to Where Is The Buzz, the viral TikTok video was initially posted by platform user Danesh. In the clip, Sarah Jane Comrie can be seen screaming for help as she attempts to block a young Black man from taking his Citi Bike. The duo can be seen arguing incoherently in the video. A bystander can also be seen in the background, asking the young man to give the bike away to Comrie. However, he argues saying that the bike was already rented to him on his account.

Later on, another bystander asks Comrie to take another bike which she eventually agrees to do.

Throughout the video, one can see the hospital PA allegedly fake crying. A person in the video can also be heard accusing her of doing the same. He can be heard saying- “how you stop crying? Not a tear came down, miss.”

🥀 Imposter 🥀 @Imposter_Edits This lady tried her best to weaponize her tears, but when she realized it wasn't going to work she switched it off and acted like nothing happened.



This should be criminal. This lady tried her best to weaponize her tears, but when she realized it wasn't going to work she switched it off and acted like nothing happened.This should be criminal. https://t.co/P1UW3gJZGf

The viral TikTok video was posted on Twitter user @Imposter_Edits’ account. The video had amassed over 13 million views at the time of writing this article.

As the video began making its rounds online, internet sleuths claimed that the lady in question was hospital employee Svetlana Fontaine. Several people began sending hate towards her until the real perpetrator came to light.

Who is Sarah Jane Comrie? Medical practitioner garners backlash after video goes viral

According to NYC Health+ Hospitals’ official website, Sarah Jane Comrie is a Weill Cornell Medical College graduate where she studied to be a physician assistant. She completed her undergraduate degree from Brigham Young University in 2011.

oops @BEATNlKBABE @BellevueHosp employees name is SARAH JANE COMRIE. please stop posting the wrong lady yall, svetlana didnt do anything @BellevueHosp employees name is SARAH JANE COMRIE. please stop posting the wrong lady yall, svetlana didnt do anything 😭 https://t.co/OWzZDZU4oU

According to her bio, she specialises in Internal Medicine. Netizens are endlessly flooding the internet with details about her employment so that she can be held accountable for her actions.

Netizens have also relentlessly attacked her online. A few reactions to the viral video read:

Renee @ReneeRevelation @Imposter_Edits The fake tears were to trigger the white man behind her and or a cop to treat the young men like they were attacking her.When it didn’t work she immediately turned it off.Women like her grow up being put on a pedestal & protected. Their moms taught them to weaponize their tears. @Imposter_Edits The fake tears were to trigger the white man behind her and or a cop to treat the young men like they were attacking her.When it didn’t work she immediately turned it off.Women like her grow up being put on a pedestal & protected. Their moms taught them to weaponize their tears.

Petty L'Belle ☾ @xoJoyBelleox



In the end (based on this video), she STILL wasn’t held accountable. Her comfort is the priority. @Imposter_Edits This why I don’t trust them. I just can’t. Been dealing with the fake tears since I was 4. Soooo many stories of how *I* got into trouble for their wrongdoing, simply bc they cried.In the end (based on this video), she STILL wasn’t held accountable. Her comfort is the priority. @Imposter_Edits This why I don’t trust them. I just can’t. Been dealing with the fake tears since I was 4. Soooo many stories of how *I* got into trouble for their wrongdoing, simply bc they cried.In the end (based on this video), she STILL wasn’t held accountable. Her comfort is the priority.

LESDK @mrkanenyc @Imposter_Edits @kazweida Get her name and where she works, let’s shine a light on her. @Imposter_Edits @kazweida Get her name and where she works, let’s shine a light on her.

OverEducated Sarah Frazier @spollfraz @Imposter_Edits My favorite part is when she puts away her ID so you don't catch her name @Imposter_Edits My favorite part is when she puts away her ID so you don't catch her name

AuntBelle @K_BellePat @Imposter_Edits Hope her boss sees this. She shouldn't be dealing with patients @Imposter_Edits Hope her boss sees this. She shouldn't be dealing with patients

Bellevue Hospital releases statement after video goes viral

After Sarah Jane Comrie was exposed for being a Bellevue Hospital employee, the medical organization was forced to release a statement in regards to the matter. They apologized for the incident and claimed that they were looking into the situation. Their statement read:

“We have recently become aware of an incident that occurred off campus over the weekend and appears to involve one of our employees. We are sorry this happened and we are reviewing the incident. NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue is committed to providing the highest quality of care to all New Yorkers with dignity, cultural sensitivity and compassion.”

The lady in question has not released her own statement after garnering immense criticism online.

Poll : 0 votes