What did Taraneh Alidoosti win an Oscar for? Iranian actress arrested amid anti-hijab unrest

Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti was arrested by security forces after she slammed the country's use of the death penalty against protestors.

As per Iran's IRNA news agency on Saturday, December 17, the 38-year-old star was detained a few days after she expressed solidarity on Instagram with a man put to death for his alleged involvement in nationwide protests. The unrest is currently ongoing over the death of a young Kurdish woman, Jina Mahsa Amini, in police custody.

Reportedly, her post read:

"His name was Mohsen Shekari. Every international organization who is watching this bloodshed and not taking action is a disgrace to humanity (sic).”

Taraneh Alidoosti, who won an Oscar for The Salesman, had her account suspended as of writing this article.

Taraneh Alidoosti did not provide verification for her claims, leading to the subsequent arrest

Mohsen Shekari was executed on December 9 after being accused in a court of law in Iran of assaulting a member of the security forces with a machete during the protests.

According to CNN, Taraneh Alidoosti was arrested because there was a "lack of evidence for her claims." Citing the reason, Tasnim, the pro-government news agency of Iran, reported that she was held up by the security forces for disseminating “false information and supporting counter-revolutionary circles.”

The actor also made headlines in November 2022 after she posted a picture of herself on her Instagram handle without a hijab (head coverings worn by Muslim women) and flashed a sign reading "Women, Life, Freedom" expressing her unity for the protest movement.

The slogan has been used repeatedly to fight against the current strict Iranian regime.

Previously in 2020, the actor was sentenced to five months in prison after she condemned police on Twitter for assaulting a lady who had removed her hijab.

One of the most popular actresses in Iran, Alidoosti's arrest proved the fact that the Iranian government is tracking down influential personalities who are using their reach to question the country's unnecessarily strict regime.

As per the Guardian, the news of her arrest was announced by film director Samia Mirshamsi, who revealed that the actress' residence was searched while her whereabouts were unknown.

Alidoosti's custody was later verified by the judicial news agency Mizan, which stated that her case was being probed further.

Born on January 12, 1984, Taraneh Alidoosti is a native of Tehran, Iran and is the daughter of former national footballer Hamid Alidoosti. She began her acting career in 2000 by joining Amin Tarokh's acting school.

In 2022, she appeared in I'm Taraneh, 15 as the titular character. She later appeared in films like Beautiful City, Fireworks Wednesday, Canaan, The Secret of Taran Desert, Whatever God Wants, Shallow Yellow Sky, Atomic Heart Mother, Estérahaté Motlagh, etc.

From 2015 to 2018, Alidoosti appeared in the television series Shahrzad, where she played the lead character.

Some of her other film credits include Orca, Leila's Brothers, and Subtraction.

