What did Taylor Swift get a doctorate in? Details explored as pop star addresses class

On Wednesday, Taylor Swift received an honorary degree from New York University and delivered the Class of 2022's commencement address.

During the university's morning ceremony at Yankee Stadium, the 11-time Grammy winner was awarded a Doctor of Fine Arts, honoris causa.

She expressed gratitude to her family and friends for helping her accomplish the feat.

Taylor Swift said:

"I know that words are supposed to be my “thing,” but I will never be able to find the words to thank my mom and my dad, and my brother, Austin, for the sacrifices they made every day so that I could go from singing in coffee houses to standing up here with you all today because no words would ever be enough,"

What do we know about Taylor Swift's doctorate?

Taylor first mentioned the honorary doctorate during her 73 Questions with Vogue interview in 2016, when she stated that she wanted one "because Ed Sheeran has one."

She said:

“I really want an honorary doctorate degree because Ed Sheeran has one and I feel like he looks down on me now because I don’t have one.”

An honorary degree, also known as honoris causa, is an academic degree for which the university waives standard requirements such as enrollment, residency, study, and exam passing.

The degree is frequently awarded to recognize a renowned visitor's achievement in a specific subject or contribution to society. It is commonly given to commencement speakers at universities or colleges.

Taylor's music has long been admired by NYU, which previously taught a course on her work, though she played no direct role in that curriculum.

It will be a first-degree pop icon after spending her adolescent years at the top of the charts before graduating from high school.

The pop star received the honor while delivering the commencement address to NYU's Class of 2022 at Yankee Stadium.

On behalf of other honorary degree recipients, she addressed the Class of 2022.

She said:

"I'm a big advocate for not hiding your enthusiasm for things.Never be ashamed of trying. Effortlessness is a myth."

Fans react to Dr. Taylor Swift

Fans flooded social media with photographs of themselves congratulating the celebrity and praising her "earnest" statement. Some said they cried and felt like "proud mums" as they watched her graduate.

However, they said they 'sobbed so hard' while snapping screenshots of the live event. Listening to the lecture was described as a "gift" by fans who are still students because it "struck so close to home."

Althea Pergakis @aepergakis just cried at Taylor Swift's graduation speech because I am prone to crying at both Taylor Swift being earnest and graduations. #22GraduatesVersion just cried at Taylor Swift's graduation speech because I am prone to crying at both Taylor Swift being earnest and graduations. #22GraduatesVersion

meg 🫧 @archaicpeach watching taylor swift graduate rn like a proud mother watching taylor swift graduate rn like a proud mother

Marco 🧣 @reputationtv47 i took like thirty screenshots and i sobbed so hard 🥹 THANK YOU DOCTOR TAYLOR SWIFT #22GraduatesVersion i took like thirty screenshots and i sobbed so hard 🥹 THANK YOU DOCTOR TAYLOR SWIFT #22GraduatesVersion

nat @inyourIevis i love u #22graduatesversion being a high school graduate and being able to listen to this speech as i’m about to start the adult version of my life rly feels like a gifti love u @taylorswift13 being a high school graduate and being able to listen to this speech as i’m about to start the adult version of my life rly feels like a gift 💜 i love u @taylorswift13 #22graduatesversion

태태 loml 🥰💜✨ @lilfunkandsoul7 it hit so close to home. 🥺🥺 Not me crying because of Taylor Swift's graduation speech!!!it hit so close to home. 🥺🥺 Not me crying because of Taylor Swift's graduation speech!!! 😭😭😭 it hit so close to home. 🥺🥺

Irene 🤍 @lillyswiftt13 “life can be heavy especially if you're trying to carry it all at once” - dr taylor swift “life can be heavy especially if you're trying to carry it all at once” - dr taylor swift https://t.co/uigP9sb0Wx

The news went viral when it was announced that the artist would be honored by NYU during the graduation ceremony. Several admirers volunteered to pay large sums for kids' graduation ceremony tickets. Students were offered up to $500 in return for the ticket for fans to see Swift deliver her commencement address and receive her honorary doctorate.

Edited by Suchitra