What did Thomas Abreu do? NY scooter shooter charged with murder following string of attacks that left 1 dead, 3 injured

Thomas Abreu, 25, is suspected to have gone on a shooting rampage on Saturday, July 8, which left led to the death of one individual and injured three others. Officers identified Abreu as the suspect at 1:10 pm and took him into custody. Authorities said that he was discovered with a 9 mm pistol and an extended magazine.

The shooting spree lasted about 30 minutes and took place in six different locations. Abreu began the string of shootings in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn, and made his way to Richmond Hill, Queens.

According to the New York Police Department, he is now facing several charges, including one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder, and six counts of criminal possession of a firearm.

Thomas Abreu opened fire six times at different locations

Thomas Abreu rode an unauthorized scooter with no license plate and used the same weapon in all of the shootings.

According to CNN, he fired at four people including a 21 year-old-boy, a man aged 63, a 44-year-old man, and an 86-year-old man. The 63-year-old and the 21-year-old victims, who were shot in their respective shoulders, are currently in stable condition. Moreover, the 44-year-old victim, who was shot in the face, was previously believed to be in critical condition, and more information on his health is awaited.

However, the 86-year-old victim, Hamod Saeidi, of Queens, was declared dead at Jamaica Hospital. Saeidi was standing in front of a nail salon on Jamaica Avenue near 109th Street in Queens when the shooting began. Abreu fired a single shot at him, injuring him in the back.

Saeidi's family is currently dealing with the tragedy and the victim's son, Alsaedi told CBS News:

"My heart is broken and my family, all devastated ... We couldn't believe what's happening. We all work hard. We never have any problem, and look what happened to him. He ended up getting killed for no reason. I need justice ... It's not only us. There are some other victims that are looking for justice.”

Alsaedi further stated that his father was on his way to a mosque when he was shot.

Police are yet to reveal details about the suspect's motive, although they think that the culprit chose his victims at random. Joseph Kenny, the Assistant Chief of the NYPD's Detective Bureau, told 1news:

“We don’t know the motive. It seems that this is actually random. At this time, the video shows that he’s not targeting anybody, he’s not following anybody. As he’s driving on his scooter, he’s randomly shooting people.”

An NYPD official told CNN on Sunday that at the moment, Thomas Abreu is facing charges in three of the shootings. However, the District Attorney's office will decide whether he will face additional charges. Furthermore, authorities also claimed that they haven't found the serial number on the pistol and are looking into the matter.

