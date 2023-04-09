What is the TikTok gum challenge? Details explored as TikTok challenge involving spicy gum sends 10 children to the hospital

At least 10 children were sent to the hospital after they attempted TikTok's new spicy gum challenge. On April 5, 2023, WGGB-TV reported that several students studying at Orange, Massachusetts' Dexter Park Elementary School had a reaction to the gum brought during the break by another student.

As per Live Fox Now, Southborough police have identified the product in question as CaJohns Trouble Bubble Bubble Gum.

Dracut Police Department @DracutMAPD Tik Tok Gum Challenge



Attention parents, teachers and students: A trending Tik Tok challenge involves chewing gum that contains 16 MILLION Scoville heat units. Anyone found to have used the gum should be treated for extensive exposure to oleoresin capsicum. #dpd Tik Tok Gum ChallengeAttention parents, teachers and students: A trending Tik Tok challenge involves chewing gum that contains 16 MILLION Scoville heat units. Anyone found to have used the gum should be treated for extensive exposure to oleoresin capsicum. #TikTok ⛔️Tik Tok Gum Challenge⛔️Attention parents, teachers and students: A trending Tik Tok challenge involves chewing gum that contains 16 MILLION Scoville heat units. Anyone found to have used the gum should be treated for extensive exposure to oleoresin capsicum. #TikTok #dpd https://t.co/bEzUQThCsj

Authorities stated that the bubble gum is part of a TikTok challenge in which participants attempt to create bubbles despite the gum's heat. Amazon is among the online retailers selling the food.

WGGB reports that Orange Fire Chief James Young Jr. claims that the bubblegum used in the gum challenge includes pepper extract with a Scoville rating of 16 million, which is equal to pepper spray.

Students who took the TikTok gum challenge suffered burnt mouths and throats

As per news outlet MassLive, some students at Dexter Park Elementary School bought a pack of CaJohn's Trouble Bubble gum and gave it out to other students in the institution. Due to its components, which make it more intolerable than even the spiciest peppers in the world, the product has been endorsed as "the hottest bubble gum on the planet."

According to the superintendent, Elizabeth Teahan-Zielinski, as the children chewed the gum, their stomachs started to hurt and their mouths and throats burned. Despite not consuming the gum, several kids developed eye and skin irritations. Following this, the news outlet reported that those with more serious burn injuries were sent to the hospital.

While speaking to news outlet WRAL, Kathleen Woodard, a parent of a nine-year-old sick child, said:

"It was something that you see in like a horror movie. Honestly, it just kind of felt like these kids had been under attack."

On April 4, 2023, Woodard received a call from Dexter Park Elementary School to pick up her son Michael after he consumed an unknown food.

"They walked in, and, um, kids were crying, they were just lined up down the hall in the front hall area. Like their hands were red, their faces were beet red and they were crying saying it hurt, some of them were like a deep red."

The sudden chaos and hospitalizations made the Southborough Police Department warn locals in a Facebook post that the bubble gum used in the gum challenge comprises oleoresin capsicum. They stated:

"Anyone found to have used the gum should be treated for extensive exposure to oleoresin capsicum. Immediately have them rinse, swish around, spit out water. Do this as many times as possible."

The gum challenge first gained traction in 2021 when TikTok users posted videos of themselves chewing it. As per Insider, one TikToker said they had to consume ice cream for over 10 minutes after they stopped chewing the gum. Another user stated that she threw up afterward.

