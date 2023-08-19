What is TikTok's egg challenge? Trend takes the internet by a storm

Several bizarre challenges take place on the video-sharing platform TikTok and now an egg challenge is garnering the attention of viewers. In this trend, parents are sharing videos with their kids, in which they are breaking an egg by hitting it on their kids' forehead and then putting the content of the egg in a bowl.

It can be seen in the viral videos that some kids were laughing after the egg challenge. However, some were traumatized by it and started crying. As internet users came across the viral egg challenge, they started reacting widely to it.

It is also worth noting that this viral challenge has been garnering millions of views and the internet users are divided over this challenge.

Social media users are divided over the viral TikTok egg challenge

Internet users are divided over the viral egg challenge. Some social media users found this trend hilarious, while some said that this trend is not cool and this will cause major trust issues between the kids and their parents.

Parenting influencers reacted to this challenge and called it a desperation for content

Reacting to this viral egg challenge trend, Sarah, a TikTok user with the TikTok handle @mom.unchartered, who shares content about parenting, said that when she sees these videos she questions whether parents are so bored that they think it's appropriate to do such things to their kids to make content out of it.

She said,

"Yes I’ve been tagged in a few of these videos and I’ve seen it go two ways. One, the kid gets the egg on the head and they’re kind of confused, thrown off, thinks it’s a little funny. Then they move on. Or, they get the egg cracked on the head and they’re really upset about it and they freak out."

She concluded by saying,

"But when I see those videos I think, are we that bored as parents and desperate for content?"

This is not the first time when such challenges started doing rounds on the internet. Earlier, in 2020, videos were circulating on the internet in which parents were seen pretending to smear poop on their kids. They were doing it to crack people up. However, it did not go down well with social media users and started criticizing it.

Several internet users said that this trend of pretending to smear poop on kids' face is not funny and it may lead to children feeling insecure about things. People also made sure to call out those parents who went ahead and tried this challenge out.