What happened to Adrian Estrada? Tributes pour in as popular content creator reportedly passes away 

Content creator Adrian Estrada’s unexpected social media disappearance raised speculation about his health. Sources and fans have since claimed that he died. Followers have also taken to his social media accounts to pay tribute as they wait for an official statement from his team or family.

The Spain-based influencer was immensely active on several social media platforms including TikTok, YouTube and Instagram. Starting May 2023, his online appearances decreased immensely and worried fans. His last Instagram post was uploaded on July 26 and his last YouTube video was released in the same month as well.

Adrian Estrada was often active on social networking sites and used to post new content every other day. However, his sudden silence online left fans concerned. Many feared about his health while others believed that he was taking a break from social media.

In August, reports began appearing online that stated that he had died. The most recent update about him was published by PBK News, who announced that Adrian Estrada had died by suicide. They also wrote online that the YouTuber was dealing with depression.

Meanwhile, netizens took to social media to pay tribute to the online comic.

Tributes pour in as Adrian Estrada passes away

As it remained silent from Estrada’s side and with the reports of his death surfacing online, fans took to his social media account to pay tribute to him following his passing. A few comments under as Instagram post read:

Netizens pay tribute to the YouTuber following his death (Image via Instagram)

No reports of a memorial service and a funeral being held have appeared online. With reports about his death spreading rapidly, fans expect an official statement from Adrian Estrada's team that will confirm his death.

Depression is a common and serious mental health condition that can be treated if one takes help from therapists and psychiatrists. According to the Cleveland Clinic, one can go through psychotherapy, brain stimulation therapy and/or can be recommended antidepressants that will alter one’s brain chemistry to help battle one’s depression.

Complementary medicinal techniques like acupuncture, massages and hypnosis amongst others are also recommended in the treatment of depression.

If one observes concerning depression symptoms in themselves or those they care for, it is recommended to visit a mental health professional at the earliest, who can create a treatment plan to battle the challenge at hand.