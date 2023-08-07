Bigfoot researcher and YouTuber Scott Carpenter passed away from a brain aneurysm on Friday, August 4. A few of his friends shared the tragic news on Facebook, including Tony Merkel, who wrote that the researcher’s son, Travis, informed him about Scott’s passing.

Merkel added that he and Scott were becoming good friends since the latter appeared on his show. The two also planned to record more about the Bigfoot researcher’s experiences.

Another collaborator, Bettina Moss, shared the news of Scott’s death on Facebook. She wrote that Scott’s death was yet another loss in the bigfoot/ cryptid community. Moss shared a YouTube link to one of her interviews with Scott Carpenter on March 24, 2023.

Bettina Moss described Scott as a down-to-earth and humble person. She shared that the researcher was working with Melba Ketchum on the Sasquatch Genome Project.

Moss continued that Scott was a huge asset to the Bigfoot community because he went to several places to conduct his research, and then documented his discoveries while he was still out in the field researching.

Scott kept sharing his experiences and findings with the cryptid community through his YouTube channel, despite the negative feedback he received from some.

The Bigfoot community mourns Scott Carpenter's sudden loss

Scott Carpenter, a well-known figure in the cryptid community, believed in the existence of disputed animals, such as a Yeti. The community has been heartbroken at the devastating news of the 59-year-old researcher’s death.

Many, who used to follow Scott’s YouTube vlogs and those who personally knew him, commented on Tony Merkel’s post and extended their condolences to Scott’s family.

Netizens mourn the loss of Bigfoot researcher as he dies suddenly of brain aneurysm. (Image via Facebook/Tony Merkel)

Scott Carpenter’s extensive and diligent work on the topic of cryptids made him a popular Bigfoot theorist. On YouTube, he had over 62,000 subscribers. Scott’s bio on the platform describes him as an amateur Sasquatch researcher.

The 59-year-old also claimed that based on his research, he believed that the creature that people call a Bigfoot or a Sasquatch is a Nephilim. It refers to a creature mentioned in the Hebrew Bible, where they are described as large and strong creatures who were born from the procreation between Fallen Angels and human women.