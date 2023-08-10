"Getting EXTREMELY SCARY": Lil Tay's 'Help Me' YouTube bio debunked as description leaves netizens alarmed

Canadian influencer and rapper Lil Tay's current YouTube bio has perplexed social media users due to the viral sensation and her older brother's reported death on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. The siblings' sudden deaths were announced via a statement posted to Tay’s official Instagram page on Wednesday. Lil Tay, whose real name was Claire Hope, was only fourteen years old. Tay's family did not reveal the cause of her death.

Following the tragic announcement, many people have taken to analyzing the rapper's YouTube channel bio, which reads 'Help me'. According to their assertions, the description was changed following her death, fueling speculation that she isn't truly dead and needs help. However, this is not true since the bio was actually written in April 2023, months before Tay's alleged death.

Users were concerned about Tay's bio

Tay's family asked for privacy during a time of "overwhelming loss" and did not provide the cause of her passing. However, they did say that the circumstances surrounding the tragedy were under investigation.

"Help me" was Lil Tay's Youtube bio since April 19

On August 9, 2023, Lil Tay's official Instagram handle posted a shocking reveal that Tay and her brother, Jason, had reportedly died.

"“It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire's sudden and tragic passing. We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain."

"This outcome was entirely unexpected, and has left us all in shock. Her brother’s passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief."

However, Lil Tay's father, Christopher Hope, and former manager, Harry Tsang, have refused to confirm if the 14-year-old social media rapper has died, sparking fan speculation. Social media users allege that Tay's bio, 'Help me' was updated recently after the announcement of her supposed death was made. The claim has even been asserted by popular Twitter accounts like RHTV and Steven Steele.

At present, Lil Tay's Youtube channel, which has 226,000 subscribers, only features two videos: A Jake Paul interview and a video where she addressed the brawl and controversy surrounding Woah Vicky, Bhad Bhabie, and herself. Both videos were uploaded when she was nine years old.

According to some Twitter accounts, the rapper's bio was changed and then changed back to 'help me.' Twitter account, @conscapenews, claimed that the bio was changed to "I am not dead, my parents are lying." and then back to 'help me.'

Lil’ Tay reportedly died yesterday yet neither police or her own father have confirmed this to be the case. pic.twitter.com/QNOijPfbha BREAKING: Lil’ Tay’s YouTube page description has just updated to “help me”Lil’ Tay reportedly died yesterday yet neither police or her own father have confirmed this to be the case. twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

TeaWithTia @RealTeaWithTia pic.twitter.com/ioHdOh7cWQ 14 year old influencer #LilTay is possibly being held hostage by her parents who are said to be abusive. Lil TAY’S YouTube bio has been updated to say “Help Me”. Nigel, a friend of Lil Tay shared DM’s from Tay saying her parents are abusive and want to take her money and fame.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Tythepro123 @tythepro123 pic.twitter.com/mMuLN2KgVx Something isn't right with lil tay and her brothers death. How can they both die at the same time.. LIL TAY has been quiet on social media for years her youtube channel says help me this looks like a sign that something isn't right her death is also very random. #liltay

You cannot tell me that Lil Tay and her brothers death was not foul play.



This was not a random and spontaneous death. Something malicious happened here. pic.twitter.com/V5yUTRN5Ce LIL TAY’S YT BIO LITERALLY SAYS “help me.”You cannot tell me that Lil Tay and her brothers death was not foul play.This was not a random and spontaneous death. Something malicious happened here. twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

However, the Internet Archive's Way Back Machine, an archive of earlier versions of websites, showcased that Lil Tay's bio had been set to 'Help me' back on April 19 of this year. Therefore, it is false that her bio was changed after she passed away.

Lil Tay's rise and fall

Lil Tay burst onto the social media scene as a viral internet sensation after proclaiming herself to be the "youngest flexer of the century", when she was only nine years old. She was embroiled in fame and controversy as her videos, most of which contained her "flexing" her money, cars, and houses, went viral on Instagram.

Most of the videos contained a lot of profane language, considering that she wasn't even a preteen yet. She was even caught using the n-word, for which she later apologized. An alleged fight that took place between her, Bhad Bhabie, and Woah Vicky also made social media headlines.

In June 2018, her Instagram was cleaned out. Later in the year, she underwent a custody battle between her parents, Christopher Hope and Angela Tian. According to TMZ, the parents were at odds about how Lil Tay presented herself in the media, with her mother having no issues with the then nine-year-old doing whatever she pleased.

Claire later did an interview with the Daily Beast alongside her mother, where she stated that she was in a bad place and didn't want to talk about the controversy. She also alleged that her father, whom she hadn't seen for "multiple years," was threatening to arrest her mother, only to allegedly profit off of Tay.

The last post on her Instagram, apart from the news of her death, is a June 2018 post of her paying tribute to deceased rapper XXXTentacion, whom she saw as a father figure. The post was edited on January 2020.