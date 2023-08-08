What did Daniel Sancho Bronchalo do? YouTuber faces murder charges following death of surgeon

Daniel Sancho Bronchalo, a Youtube chef, and the son of renowned Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho Aguirre was detained in Thailand following the horrific and gruesome murder of his Columbian plastic surgeon boyfriend, Edwin Arrieta Arteaga. The 29-year-old admitted to the murder and brutal dismemberment of Arteaga, and was charged for the same.

Surveillance footage revealed the discovery of dismembered body parts, which were then DNA tested. Other evidence of Daniel Sancho Bronchalo's suspicious activity, post the death of Edwin Arrieta Arteaga, added to the evidence against Bronchalo. The murderer is currently being held in a Koh Samui island prison as the investigation into the allegedly premeditated murder continues.

TRIGGER WARNING: THE FOLLOWING ARTICLE CONTAINS GRAPHIC DETAILS OF MURDER

Daniel Sancho Bronchalo was visiting Koh Pha Ngan, an island in Thailand infamous for its roisterous full moon parties. According to Police Major General Saranyu Chamnanrat's statement to Reuters, on Monday, August 7, the 29-year-old was made to appear in front of a court as police wanted him to remain in detention as the investigation into the grisly tragic murder continued.

Daniel Sancho Bronchalo comes from a well-known Spanish family. His father is the renowned Spanish actor, Rodolfo Sancho Aguirre, famous for his work in the television series, El Ministerio del Tiempo. His mother is actress Silvia Bronchalo, and his grandfather is late actor Félix Ángel Sancho Gracia.

Daniel Sancho Bronchalo pleaded guilty to the charges (Image via Twitter/@TouchRoathy)

The alleged murderer's family put out a statement on Sunday, August 6, requesting, "maximum respect, both for Daniel Sancho himself and for the whole family, in these delicate moments of maximum confusion."

Daniel Sancho Bronchalo admitted to the crime

According to local media, Bronchalo appeared at a Koh Phangan police station, on Thursday, August 3, to file a report for the disappearance of 44-year-old Edwin Arrieta Arteaga. Moments after his appearance at the police station, trash collectors discovered human remains at a Koh Phangan landfill. He checked out of his resort on Friday, August 4.

DNA tests of the remains, more of which were discovered the following day, confirmed that they belonged to Edwin Arrieta Arteaga. On Friday, August 4, Bronchalo admitted to the murder and dismemberment of Arteaga.

Two days later, the police made Bronchalo take them to the seven different sites that he used to dispose of Arteaga's remains in plastic bags.

According to Saranyu's statement to Reuters, the Youtube chef was charged with premeditated murder, and concealing and removing body parts to cover up the death or the cause of death of the victim.

Local broadcaster Thai PBS showcased CCTV footage of the victim and the alleged murderer traveling together on a motorcycle a few days before the victim's remains were discovered.

According to Spanish Newspaper, El Pais, on Tuesday, August 1, Daniel Sancho Bronchalo was spotted at a local store buying rubber gloves, garbage bags, knives, and cleaning utensils. On the same night, he hired a boat from a local kayak rental store by coercing the two women business owners with $1000.

Koh Pha Ngan police chief, Panya Niratimanon told AFP that the murderer admitted to the crime.

"The victim and the suspect knew each other before they came to Thailand, and his dubious activities indicate that he might murder the victim," he stated.

Bronchalo told the Spanish news agency EFE that he was a hostage to Arteaga, who he alleged was obsessed with him. According to an Independent report, the murderer disposed of the severed head of the victim in the sea next to a resort.

The report also revealed that the landfill garbage collectors found intestines along with a human pelvis in a plastic bag.