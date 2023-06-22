What did Tim Moore do? Allegations explored as former councilman sues NC Speaker over an alleged affair with wife

Tim Moore, a Republican member of the North Carolina House of Representatives, is being sued by Scott Lassiter for an alleged affair with his wife. The complainant claims in his lawsuit that his wife, Jamie Liles Lassiter, had engaged in an extramarital affair with Representative Moore for over three years.

The lawsuit is premised on the offences of alienation of affection and damages, totaling a monetary value of over $200,000.

Representative Moore currently serves as the House Speaker for North Carolina, and is the representative of 111th District, Cleveland County. It is alleged that the accused used his political power to start an extramarital affair with the complainant’s wife and that he also engaged in instances of group s*xual activity in exchange for favorable policies.

The complainant further alleges that the affair between his wife and Tim Moore resulted in the destruction of their marriage. These allegations have been rubbished by both Representative Moore and the complainant’s wife.

The lawsuit against Tim Moore alleges gross misuse of political power

The court documents filed in connection with the lawsuit allege that Representative Tim Moore misused his public office. Regarding the alleged affair with the complainant’s wife, it states:

“[Moore] used his position as Speaker of the North Carolina House of Representatives to initiate contact and develop a personal relationship with Mrs. Lassiter, despite knowing that she was married to Plaintiff.”

Jamie Liles Lassiter, the complainant’s wife, currently serves as the executive director of the North Carolina Conference of Clerks of Superior Court. The lawsuit alleges that she was acquainted with Representative Tim Moore for years and partook in the affair under the apprehension of losing her job:

“She had engaged in s*xual activity with Defendant Tim Moore (including group s*x with other individuals seeking Tim Moore’s political favor), and that she feared ending the relationship with [Moore] would result in losing her job.”

Joe Wiggins ☮️ 🌊 @flamecrash3223 Republican values state lawmaker used his position to coerce married employees to have an affair with him.



North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore is being sued by Scott Lassiter, who claims Moore used 'his position' to entice his now ex-wife into a three-year affair. Republican values state lawmaker used his position to coerce married employees to have an affair with him.North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore is being sued by Scott Lassiter, who claims Moore used 'his position' to entice his now ex-wife into a three-year affair. https://t.co/MD2SvxL9Ud

In order to confirm the veracity of the rumors about the affair, the complainant surveilled his wife when she had claimed that she was going to watch a movie. On December 21, 2022, he allegedly discovered his wife at dinner with Representative Tim Moore at a steakhouse in Raleigh, after which the two went back to the accused’s home, where they got intimate.

When confronted with this discovery the following day, the complainant claims that his wife admitted to the affair.

On December 26, 2022, the complainant allegedly confronted the defendant regarding the affair, which is when the latter admitted to it. The lawsuit recounts the defendant’s response to the confrontation, implying that he offered to use his political power in order to benefit the plaintiff.

No arrests pursuant to the lawsuit have been reported as of now.

Speaking about the allegations, Demi Dowdy, spokesperson to Representative Moore claimed that the allegations are baseless. She remarked that the lawsuit is “a baseless lawsuit from a troubled individual.” She further added that their legal team “will vigorously defend this action and pursue all available legal remedies.”

North Carolina is one of only six states that allows for relief to be claimed on the basis of alienation of affection, a charge that is levied in the lawsuit.

Tim Moore’s alleged affair with complainant’s wife has been denied by her publicly

The complainant’s wife, in a statement to WRAL, has denied the allegations:

“The claims are not only false but impossible as we’ve been separated with a signed separation document for years…Our marriage was a nightmare, and since I left him it has gotten worse. We are reaching the end of our divorce process and this is how he’s lashing out.”

She went on to add:

“To be clear, I’m a strong professional woman, and the only person who has ever abused me or threatened my career was my soon to be ex-husband.”

Despite such vehement denials, the complainant remains steadfast in his suspicions. His attorney, Stacy Miller has commented that they are confident in the merits of their case.

Details of the timeline of the lawsuit are not available at the moment.

Poll : 0 votes