What time will American Idol Season 20 Episode 12 air? Top 20 reveal and more expected from ABC show

After a night of exceptional performances last week, American Idol Season 20 Episode 12 is set to air on Sunday on ABC with country superstar Luke Bryan, pop princess Katy Perry and Oscar-winning singer/songwriter Lionel Richie on the judging panel.

According to the official synopsis of the episode:

“The competition heats up as the top 24 “American Idol” hopefuls return to Hollywood for a shocking night of reveals. Last week’s votes are in, and season 20’s Top 20, hand-picked by America, will be revealed. All 20 remaining contestants will perform for superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, and viewers at home will vote once again to determine who will make it to the next round.”

Air time and more about American Idol Season 20 Episode 12

Episode 12 of American Idol Season 20, titled Season 20's Top 20, will air on April 17, 2022, at 8 PM ET/PT.

In the three-hour Top 20 episode, America will vote again for their favorite idols. The episode will also feature performances from Season 11 winner Phillip Phillips, Season 17 runner-up Alejandro Aranda, also known as Scarypoolparty, and current winner Chayce Beckham.

In the previous episode 11, titled Top 24 at Disney's Aulani Resort in Hawaii Part #2, the judges saw performances by Lady K, Noah Thompson, Leah Marlene, Sir Blayke, Katyrah Love, Kenedi Anderson, Ava Maybee, Allegra Miles, Cadence Baker, Cameron Whitcomb, Christian Guardino, Fritz Hager. Frontrunner Kenedi Anderson reportedly quit the show after her performance on Christina Perri's Human.

In the previous episode, the show also featured pop star Bebe Rexha as the mentor for the singers.

The official synopsis reads:

“American Idol” waves aloha to Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii, wrapping up two nights of incredible Top 24 performances. Pop star Bebe Rexha mentors Idol hopefuls as they belt out unforgettable tunes in hopes of making it through to the next round. Audiences at home will cast their votes, keeping the dream alive for the remaining Top 20.”

The American Idol season 20 can be viewed on the network’s website after it airs on ABC. The show can also be watched on streaming services such as Sling, Fubo TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, and Philo.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar