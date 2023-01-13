What time will Celebrity Jeopardy season 1 episode 10 air on ABC? Patton Oswalt, Candace Parker and Torrey DeVitto to appear

ABC's popular game show, Celebrity Jeopardy season 1, is all set to return with a brand new episode in less than a day. This week, the reality TV series will feature a new list of celebrities who will battle it out against each other.

Unlike the regular version, the spin-off showcases easier questions for the contestants, and the winner will get to advance to the semi-finals.

Episode 10 of Celebrity Jeopardy season 1 will air on Thursday night, January 12, 2023, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT only on ABC. If viewers miss an episode, it can be streamed on Hulu the next day.

Season one is hosted by Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik. Unlike the regular version, the spin-off also includes four rounds. It has a triple jeopardy round which is not there in the daily series.

This week in the quarter-finals, three new celebrities will compete against each other for the final spot in the semifinals.

With little to no time left for the forthcoming installment to air, here's everything you need to know.

Quarterfinal #8: Episode 10 of Celebrity Jeopardy season 1 will feature three new celebrities

Viewers will be introduced to three new celebrities - stand-up comedian, actor & writer Patton Oswalt, professional basketball player Candace Parker, and actress and former model Torrey DeVitto.

Titled Quarterfinal #8, the official synopsis for episode 10 of Celebrity Jeopardy reads:

"Celebrities Patton Oswalt, Candace Parker and Torrey DeVitto test their knowledge while battling for the final spot in the last of three Semifinal games and for their chance at the $1 million grand prize."

Viewers without cable can stream the episode live via a YouTube TV subscription.

Here's a brief recap of what happened last week on Season One, Episode 9

Last week, the three celebrities who appeared were Michael Cera, a Canadian actor and musician, actress Brianne Howey, and Zoë Chao, a stage actress and screenplay writer.

The official synopsis for the episode read:

"On quarterfinal round seven of 'Celebrity Jeopardy,' celebrities Michael Cera, Brianne Howey and Zoë Chao test their knowledge for their chance at the $1 million grand prize."

Ultimately, at the end of the episode, Michael Cera walked away after winning $20,000. Brianne won $2000. Sadly, Zoe walked away empty-handed and won nothing.

Celebrity Jeopardy season one airs every Thursday night at 8 pm ET only on ABC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

