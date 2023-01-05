What time will Celebrity Jeopardy! season 1 episode 9 air on ABC? Three actors, release date and more details explored

Season 1 of Celebrity Jeopardy! is all set to return to ABC with a brand new episode this week. The show went on a long break as the last episode aired on Sunday, November 13, 2022.

The competition series released eight instalments on Sundays. The airing schedule has now changed. Celebrity Jeopardy! season 1 will air episode 9 on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 8.00 pm ET on ABC.

Three actors will participate in the quarterfinal round of the game show, hosted by Mayim Bialik. The official synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

“On quarterfinal round seven of ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!,’ celebrities Michael Cera, Brianne Howey and Zoë Chao test their knowledge while battling for the final spot in the last of three Semifinal games, and for their chance at the $1 million grand prize on the quarterfinal round.”

Celebrity Jeopardy! season 1 episode 9 will also stream on Hulu

After a long hiatus, Celebrity Jeopardy! season 1 will return with a new installment. Episode 9 is all set to air on Thursday, January 5, 2023, on ABC at 8.00 pm ET.

Viewers can also watch the one-hour-long episode via live streaming services, such as Sling, Philo, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV Stream, and YouTube TV.

On Friday, January 6, 2023, Episode 9 will stream on Hulu and will also be available on ABC’s website. Fans can catch up on previous episodes on Hulu as well.

Meet the celebrity contestants from episode 9

Celebrity Jeopardy! season 1 episode 9 will welcome three actors — Michael Cera, Brianne Howey, and Zoë Chao.

Michael is a Canadian actor best known for his award-winning performances in movies including Juno and Superbad. Last year, he appeared in Amy Schumer’s Hulu series, Life & Beth.

Brianne is an actress from Los Angeles, who has recently garnered a lot of appreciation from fans for her Netflix series, Ginny & Georgia. She is also known for The Exorcist (2016), The Passage (2019), and Dollface (2019-2022).

Zoë, 37, is an American TV actress and screenwriter who has impressed fans with her performances in Strangers (2017), Downhill (2020), and Love Life (2020). She has also won awards for her comic role in the 2014 project, God Particles.

The aforementioned actors will turn into players for Celebrity Jeopardy! season 1 episode 9. They will compete in the quarter-finals to earn a spot in the semi-finals.

So far, Celebrity Jeopardy! has held six quarter-finals and two semi-finals. Players who won the semi-finals earned their spot in the finals.

The two finalists are — Ike Barinholtz, an actor from The Mindy Project and The Afterparty, who played for the charity Pacific Clinics, and Wil Wheaton, an actor from Stand by Me and Star Trek: The Next Generation, who played for the National Women’s Law Center.

On November 13, 2022, Ike competed against two semi-finalists, John Michael Higgins and Joel Kim Booster. The latter gave tough competition to Ike, but he managed to win the game and become a finalist.

The first semi-final was held on October 16, 2022, where Wil played against Simu Liu and Iliza Shlesinger. In the Final Jeopardy round, Simu lost the game with just a difference of $2,601.

In the upcoming three quarter-finals, the winner of each episode will compete in the final semi-final round. The champion will then go against Wil and Ike in the finale to compete for a million-dollar grand prize. The money will go to the winner’s chosen charity.

Celebrity Jeopardy! season 1 airs new episodes on Thursdays at 8.00 pm ET on ABC.

Poll : 0 votes