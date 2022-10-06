What time will Derry Girls Season 3 air on Netflix? Release date, episode count, and more details explored

Channel 4's Derry Girls Season 3 is set to be released on Netflix on Friday, October 7, 2022, at 12.00 am PT/3.00 am ET. The latest part first premiered on Channel 4 in April 2022, while a special was released a month later, in May 2022.

The official synopsis of Season 3 reads:

"The personal exploits of a 16-year-old girl and her family and friends during the Troubles in the early 1990s."

The story follows teenager Erin Quinn, her cousin Orla, their friends Clare, Michelle, and Michelle's English cousin James as they navigate their teenage years during the end of the Troubles in Derry, where they all attend a Catholic girls' secondary school.

With the political conflict in Northern Ireland as its backdrop, the show is set in 1990s.

Continue reading to learn more about the British show's third and final season.

Season 3 of Derry Girls: Everything you need to know

Season 3 of Derry Girls will be streamed on Netflix on Friday, October 7, 2022. It revolves around five teenagers during the mid-1990s in Derry, Northern Ireland. The backdrop of Northern Ireland's separation from Ireland made for the political conflict that the teenagers grew up in.

The protagonists are enrolled in a Catholic school made up of the minority Christian community, while the Protestants comprise the majority and the then government. The show witnessed the adolescence of these five teenagers in a Catholic set-up and their experiences with completing school, friendship, sex, and more.

The trailer for season 3 revealed that the latest and final season focused on the teenager's concerns with the GCSE examination. The first episode is titled The Night Before. The synopsis reads:

"After a run-in with Sister Michael leaves them worrying about their GCSEs, the girls attempt to break into the school to see their results early."

The season has six episodes and a special, which was released on May 18, 2022. The special, titled The Agreement, took place in the backdrop of the Good Friday Agreement, or the Belfast Agreement, of 1998, which marked an end to political and public turmoil around the ethnic issue of Northern Ireland.

More information about Derry Girls

Derry Girls is a British teen sitcom created and written by Lisa McGee, who grew up in Derry, Northern Ireland, in 1990s. Thus, McGee drew from her experiences studying in a Catholic school, which also inspired the series' fictional Catholic girls' secondary school.

The first season, broadcast on Channel 4 in January and February 2018, became one of the most-watched series in Northern Ireland. It was soon renewed for the second and third seasons. While most of its episodes are of around 20 minutes, the special was 45-minute long.

Season 3 will have a total of seven episodes, all of which will drop on Friday, October 7. The series features a cast of Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Louisa Harland, Nicola Coughlan, Jaime-Lee O'Donnell, and Dylan Llewellyn in prominent roles.

Season 3 of Derry Girls will be streamed on Netflix on October 7, 2022

