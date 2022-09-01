What time will Dynasty season 5 episode 20 air on The CW? Details explored

CW's Dynasty will return with episode 20 of season 5 on Friday, September 2, 2022, at 9 p.m. ET, following a two-week hiatus. The series is an American family drama that follows the rivalry of two of America's wealthiest families, the Carringtons and the Colbys.

The series began in 2017 with Fallon Carrington's plot to sabotage her father's wedding to Cristal. Regardless, they marry, and the events that ensue take place over five seasons and five years.

The upcoming episode will be all about damage control. With Blake (Grant Show) and Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) trying to fix things in their own way, the twentieth episode of Dynasty will be one to watch out for, since a lot of people will have differing opinions about the Carringtons' actions.

Read on to find out more about episode 20 of season 5 of Dynasty.

More details about CW's Dynasty upcoming episode

The synopsis for episode 20 of Dynasty's fifth season, titled First Kidnapping Now Theft, reads:

As Blake (Grant Show) institutes damage control to help Adam (Sam Underwood), Cristal offers advice which falls flat. Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) finds out about an unexpected presence at La Mirage and he and Culhane (Robert C. Riley) enlist Liam (Adam Huber) to help with the situation.

Meanwhile, Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) wants to bond with her daughters, so she goes to extreme measures to win over Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) and Amanda (Eliza Bennett). Lastly, Kirby (Maddison Brown) implements a new life policy and Jeff (Sam Adegoke) is not pleased with the results.

First Kidnapping Now Theft, written by Chris Erric Maddox and directed by Pat Santana, follows Blake and Amanda as they try to help their children. While Blake may try to pull some strings to help his son Adam, Alexis will use this time to reconnect with her daughters Fallon and Amanda.

The other characters are also riled up by new changes in their lives. It remains to be seen if the steps taken so far will help the series redeem itself.

A recap of episode 19 of season 5

The biggest reveal of Dynasty's current season came in episode 19, when Alexis decided to give up on her son Adam (played by Sam Underwood) and his substance abuse and turned him over to the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).

Alexis has tolerated and defended Adam's actions, even when she should not have. She had hidden her son's sins from the world, and having him arrested could have brought him one step closer to salvation.

Fallon and Mandy Von Dunkel's Cold War continues, as Fallon outwits her by organising an impromptu auction for the Heroic Hooves foundation. In another scene from the episode, Liam dug his own grave by submitting Kingston's book as his own.

Some of the aforementioned developments are certain to keep viewers on their heels as series comes to an epic end.

Dynasty is an American drama series based on the 1980s prime-time soap opera of the same name. It is created by Sallie Patrick, Josh Schwartz, and Stephanie Savage and centres on the ultra-rich Carrington and Colby families.

While the show has received mixed reactions from viewers, it currently has an 83% rating on review aggregator platform Rotten Tomatoes.

Episode 20 of Dynasty will air on CW on Friday, September 2, 2022, at 9 p.m. ET.

