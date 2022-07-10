What time will Ms. Marvel Season 1 Episode 6 air on Disney+? Release date, plot, and more explored

Ms. Marvel is an ongoing series from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and has taken Disney by storm.

The series follows the story of Kamala Khan, a 16-year-old girl from New Jersey with Pakistani roots, who comes to discover that she is possessed with superpowers. It is a favorite among the diasporic community due to its South Asian roots.

Ms. Marvel marks the live-action debut of the history-making character and also officially sets the stage for Iman Vellani’s return when she reprises the role in the upcoming film The Marvels next year.

The series is part of the first wave of films announced by MCU for Disney Plus.

When will Ms. Marvel's finale air and how to watch it?

New episodes of Ms. Marvel air every Wednesday on Disney. Season 1 Episode 6 will premiere on Disney Plus on July 13, 2022, at 12:00 am PT and 3:00 am ET.

To watch the series, viewers will have to subscribe to the Disney+ streaming platform. The subscription comes at a price and viewers can choose from the available plans offered by Disney.

What fans can expect from Ms. Marvel's Season 1 Episode 6

The fifth episode was an empirical episode in understanding where Kamala derived her powers from. It was a deep-dive into the past, revealing how Kamala's great-grandmother came to build a life on Earth.

It also answered important questions about what happened to Aisha during the Partition of India and Pakistan, filling in the blanks from Sana and Najma's recollections of the events.

Coming back to the present, Kamala was faced with another obstacle that eventually led to Najma sacrificing herself. It was indeed surprising and unexpected to see the series kill off its main antagonist in such a manner.

In other news, Kamala’s mother and grandmother also find out about her powers at the end of episode 5, leading to a heartwarming family moment ahead of the finale.

It is expected that Kamala, in the upcoming season finale, will sport the full costume for the first time and she will develop better understanding of her place in the world and what she wants to fight for. There will be more dangers and bigger adversaries for Kamala to face, but then what is a superhero movie if not action and adventure?

A look at Ms. Marvel's cast list

The show boasts of a number of new faces and old ones. Kamala Khan, our superhero, is played by Iman Vellani, Rish Shah plays Kamran, Matt Lintz plays Bruno, Nimra Bucha plays Najma, and Aramis Knight plays Kareem.

Since Kamala is already set to star in 2023's The Marvels, we can expect to see our favorite superhero again soon. This is only the beginning of Kamala's adventure.

