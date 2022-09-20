What time will The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 5 air on Prime Video? Details explored

Episode 5 of Amazon Studios' The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will premiere on the streamer on Friday, September 23, 2022, at 12 a.m. E.T. The fifth episode could herald the much-anticipated climax of the first spin-off series of The Lord of the Rings film trilogy and The Hobbit, all of which are based on J.R.R. Tolkien's books.

The Rings of Power is a prequel to the film franchise, taking place a thousand years before The Hobbit's events. It began with Elf Galadriel's (Morfydd Clark) resolve to find Sauron after the defeat of the Dark Lord Morgoth. Galadriel's brother died while searching for Sauron, and throughout the series, she attempts to gather forces to track down the evil. The series is set in the Second Age of Middle-Earth.

A still from the series (Image via IMDb)

Read on to learn more about episode 5 of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 5: Everything you need to know

Since no title for episode 5 has been released, it is unclear what the future of the series holds. However, the events so far ascertain that the upcoming episode on Friday will mark a step closer to the climax of season 1 of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

The Great Wave, Episode 4, set the stage for the series' highly anticipated climax. In the previous episode, Orcs, led by Adar (played by Joseph Mawle), continued to expand in the Southlands by digging beneath the earth, while Arondir was sent by Adar to deliver a surrender message to the humans taking refuge in the Orc Tower.

Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi) was among them, as was her son Theo (Tyroe Muhafidin), who carried the weapon, Sauron's blade. The Orcs discovered the ancient evil sword in the tower. In Episode 5, an army of Orcs may storm the tower in search of the blade.

Meanwhile, Galadriel persuaded Numenor's Queen Regent, Miriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), to send aid to the Southlands. It will be interesting to see how Miriel and Galadriel bridge the gap between being human and elf.

Elrond, while visiting Prince Durin IV of Kazad-dum, discovered the Mithril mine that had been hidden by the Dwarves. The prince's father asked him to find out what Elrond and the elves were planning in Lindon.

More information about The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is one of the most expensive television shows ever produced. The eight-episode series will conclude on Friday, October 14, 2022, after it premiered on Thursday, September 1, 2022.

The LOTR book series was adapted into a trilogy by Peter Jackson. The third film in the trilogy, The Return of the King, won 11 Oscars, including Best Picture in 2003.

The series features an ensemble cast comprising Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, and Charles Edwards.

Other actors appearing in the series include Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

