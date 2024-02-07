What did Tinx say about dinner bills? California TikTok influencer left followers divided over controversial opinion

Christina 'Tinx' Najjar's recent TikTok video triggered many reactions after she insisted that the person celebrating their birthday should cover the cost of everyone's dinner on their special day. In the TikTok video, which has received close to 800,000 views, she said:

“My opinion is that if you invite people to a restaurant of your choosing for your birthday, you should pay for everybody. I know that's gonna be deeply unpopular, but I just think that you can't pick a restaurant and ask people to come and celebrate you and pay for themselves”.

In the same video, she further said,

“If you invite a person to a restaurant of your choosing for your birthday you should pay for everybody”.

Her opinion invoked a lot of mixed reactions from her TikTok and Instagram followers, who follow her under the username @Tinx. Some took to TikTok and flooded the comment section of her video to share their point of view.

TikTok users are divided after Christina 'Tinx' Najjar gave her opinion on who pays after a birthday dinner

TikTok’s “big sister” shocked her followers when she said that the birthday person should cover the cost of the invitations if they want to take their friends out to a “nice” meal. Najjar was responding to a TikTok video by a fellow content producer, Sean Lans, who said it was “unfair” that he had to pay for his own “expensive” dinner on someone else’s special occasion.

In her video, Tinx expressed that the birthday girl/boy should cover everyone's meal if they bring their friends and family to a restaurant of their choice on their birthday. She added:

“And in some friend groups, it's even expected that you split the cost of the birthday person, too. If I invite a group of people somewhere to celebrate me, that's my treat because I organized it, and I'm asking them to come pick an expensive restaurant and expect everybody to pay. And in this person's case, they get p*ssy when they say, I'm sorry, I can't afford it. That is really bad manners”.

After Tinx’s controversial statement went viral, online users debated the entire thing. Some said it’s actually “proper birthday etiquette,” and she is right to point it out.

On the other hand, many accused the influencer of only being willing to pay because she is "rich.”

Tinx started sharing content on TikTok during the COVID-19 pandemic. She has also earned the nickname “TikTok’s older sister” for her relationship and mental health advice.

She hasn’t yet addressed the netizens' reactions to her video.

