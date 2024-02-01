What is Tokischa's age? Madonna kisses Dominican rapper on stage at Madison Square Garden during NY Celebration Tour

Dominican rapper Tokischa Altagracia Peralta made a surprise appearance as she joined pop legend Madonna for a mesmerizing performance of Hung Up at the latter's Celebration Tour in Madison Square Garden, New York, on January 31, 2024. But what took the performance to a whole new level was the kiss shared by the two, sending fans into a frenzy.

Madonna's ongoing Celebration Tour is her 12th concert tour, running from October 2023 to April 2024.

Tokischa, aged 27, made a name for herself after debuting her song Picala with Dominican singer Tivi Gunz in 2018. She has also collaborated with artists such as Rosalia, Marshmello, and J Balvin. Tokischa and Madonna have been friends for years and have performed live several times.

Tokischa is a Dominican-based rapper and songwriter

Hailing from Los Frailes, a neighborhood in east Santo Domingo, the 27-year-old rising star was scouted when she was 20 by producer Raymi Paulus during a photo shoot for a magazine in the Dominican Republic. According to Hello!, this led to her first recording contract with Paulus Music.

Her singles El Rey De La Popola and Tukuntazo with Haraca Kiko and El Cherry Scom put her on the radar, with the latter entering Billboard’s LyricFind Global chart in May 2021. According to Billboard, Tokischa described her sound as "rock-influenced."

“I like to explore and try out new rhythms — but I would say I have a very rock-influenced voice because that’s the type of music I most like. My style is explicit. It [may come off as] morbid but also [transmits] happiness," she said.

Tokischa is also known for infusing her culture and heritage into her music and remained proud that the local scene from “el bajo mundo” is getting exposure, saying:

“It’s really good, and represents where we come from. It’s music that’s getting commercialized. It’s nice to come from the barrio and share with the world what we live and our rhythms. Our music is being accepted and it fills me with pride.”

This is not the first time Tokischa and Madonna have publically kissed during a performance

Locking lips with the Queen of Pop has become habitual for Tokischa. According to MailOnline, the two kissed onstage at New York City's Prime celebration in June 2022, and again at the front row seat at New York Fashion Week in September 2022.

While the kisses churned rumor mills, Tokishco has been quick to shut down any speculations, insisting that their kisses were "just like talking" and the two were just friends.

"It was instant — we connected right away. We were doing this together and rehearsing for the show and talking all the time, so we got really close. We were in the mic recording and all of a sudden we was kissing already, and it’s like, it’s so natural for both of us. We just kiss, just like talking... It's not something that is, like, "Oh, we are so s*xual..." It's more like a vibe," she said.

Madonna, aged 65, has always been in the limelight for her high-profile kisses, including kissing Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera during their performance at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards, which became an iconic moment in pop culture history.