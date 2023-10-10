What did Traci Coston say about Lana Del Rey? Singer claps back at Christian influencer over witchcraft accusations

A Christian influencer, Traci Coston, recently claimed that Born to Die artist Lana Del Rey engaged in witchcraft during one of her shows in Mexico City in August. Coston attacked the pop star on Instagram on September 5 as she shared a video of a large number of concertgoers being knocked over and falling to the ground. She alleged that Lana Del Rey's "demonic energy" was to be blamed for this.

She titled the video "Demonic Energy Knocks Over Lana Del Rey Crowd" and used hashtags including witchcraft and demons. However, the singer responded to the video and slammed Coston for her "gremlin energy."

She said:

"Whatever witchcraft Lana Del Rey is doing, the spells she is putting on her music to make it attractive, those demons are being invited into the crowd and into you when you attend. These demons will destroy your life.”

Christian influencer Traci Coston urges people to stop going to Lana Del Rey's concerts

Christian influencer Traci Coston urged people not to attend Lana Del Rey's concerts (Image via Instagram/ @honeymoon and @traci.coston)

In the video Coston shared online, a huge crowd was seen getting knocked over simultaneously at Del Rey's concert in Mexico. It was unclear what started the domino effect and the clip left netizens intrigued.

Traci Coston spoke about this occurrence in her video from five weeks ago and insisted that it was not normal. She accused the singer of witchcraft and used religious theories to support her argument. She requested her viewers to "stay away" from the singer, who recently concluded her Fall tour.

Coston began by stating that Del Ray had reportedly been outspoken about practicing witchcraft. She proceeded to show her viewers the massive crowd of people falling to the ground simultaneously and stated that this was clearly not a video of a mosh pit. Alleging that "demons" from the "spells" that the singer is putting on her music are in the crowd, she said:

“Those demons will destroy your life. How do I know? Because people come to me for deliverance to get rid of the demons that they get through stuff like this.”

She went on to say that there's a reason the Bible warns individuals to avoid witchcraft. She then urged her viewers to commit their lives to Jesus as she said:

"There's a reason the Bible tells us to stay away from witchcraft, it's because God loves you and he's trying to protect you. Please give your life to Jesus, he is the one who frees you and protects you and for the love of everything please stop going to this stuff."

Lana Del Rey responds to Coston's video

According to Stereogum, the Summertime Sadness singer recently discovered Coston's video. She took to the comment section of the clip and defended herself against the creator's claims about her indulging in witchcraft and said:

“B**ch I know the Bible verse for verse better than you do. PS you’re giving off super gremlin energy. Not in a good way.”

Lana's comment (Image via Instagram/@honeymoon)

It is important to note that the creator has now disabled the comments on her posts. However, screenshots of Lana Del Rey's reply to the video went viral online.

While it is currently unclear what caused the crowd to fall to the ground, an expert told NME that it could have been a "progressive crowd collapse." They mentioned that this can happen when the force of someone bumping into another individual greatly increases.