"Gone famous for all the right reasons": Viral Oliver Anthony Bible video leaves netizens proud

Viral sensation Oliver Anthony has made his way back into the spotlight after a video of him began making the rounds on social media, where he can be seen singing a verse from the Bible before performing his song at his show. The incident took place on Sunday, August 13, 2023, when Oliver Anthony made his first public appearance.

However, before beginning his song, he read a Bible passage from the Book of Psalms:

“The wicked plot against the righteous. And gnash their teeth at them but the Lord laughs at the wicked, for he knows their day is coming. The wicked draw the sword and bend the bow, to bring down the poor and needy, to slay those whose ways are upright. But their sword shall pierce their own hearts, and their bows shall be broken.”

As the video went viral, social media users went gaga and were left super proud of Oliver. One social media user also commented on a Twitter user, @CollinRugg’s video of Oliver Anthony, and noted that the artist has become famous "for all the right reasons."

The Virginia farmer Oliver Anthony became popular among the masses for his song, Rich Men North of Richmond. The song quickly made its way on the top of the iTunes chart, as more than 9 million people streamed the song in less than a week.

Social media users share proud reactions as video of Oliver Anthony reciting the Bible verse goes viral

Oliver Anthony has become a new sensation on the world wide web since his song Rich Men North of Richmond left the internet awestruck. However, a new video has also captured the hearts of the masses, as he recited a Bible verse before performing the song. Not only this, he also talked about his success and said he still remembers how he played for 20 people in June. He said:

“It's crazy to me, because I remember back in June I played for about 20 people but that's the beautiful part of this country though, even an idiot like me can make something happen. If I can do it, you can do it.”

As the video was shared by @CollinRugg on Twitter, here is how social media users reacted:

Many social media users were moved by Oliver Anthony's performance and commented on how authentic the artist and his music sound. The song talks about taxes, the welfare system, and rising rates of suicide and crimes.