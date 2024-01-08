"What turned this into a trend?"- Fans disappointed as WB turns The Sopranos into 25-second episodes on TikTok

The Sopranos is arguably one of the greatest TV shows ever made, thanks to its long-lasting impact on the television world. The show premiered precisely 25 years ago and ran for six seasons. It is widely credited for being the show that kicked off the Second Golden Age of Television, which later produced gems like Mad Men, Breaking Bad, and The Walking Dead.

With 25 years of the show approaching on January 10, 2024, Warner Bros. has devised a quirky way of celebrating it. As per recent reports, all the show's episodes are being converted into 25-second, recap-like clips and uploaded to TikTok, perhaps to ensure more fans know about the show before watching it.

While this will not replace the experience of watching The Sopranos, one of the biggest crime dramas in television history, fans have already announced their displeasure regarding this format, with many questioning the need to do this.

Many negative fan reactions have filled social media platforms like Twitter since this news broke.

Fans not impressed with The Sopranos TikTok release

The Sopranos is easily one of the biggest cult favorites of all time, still boasting an immense fan base is spread across the world. Turning each episode into small recaps was always going to be risky for WB, but they have gone ahead with this process, perhaps to interest new fans in the show.

A similar strategy was adopted by Mean Girls as well sometime before. But this trend has only received a polarizing response till now. This time, too, fans have made it clear that they are not impressed by this approach.

The Sopranos also had one of the most acclaimed runs on television when it aired between January 10, 1999, and June 10, 2007. Its accolades include Peabody Awards for its first two seasons, 21 Primetime Emmy Awards, and five Golden Globe Awards, among many others.

The show is currently available for streaming on HBO Max.