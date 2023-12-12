What did Tyler Anderson say? New Hampshire man arrested over of threatening to kill GOP candidate Vivek Ramaswamy

30-year-old New Hampshire man, Tyler Anderson, has been accused of threatening to kill Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. Anderson has been accused of sending threatening messages to Ramaswamy. Not just Ramaswamy, Tyler Anderson threatened to kill his supporters as well. Authorities took the suspect into custody on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Tricia McLaughlin, spokesperson for Vivek's campaign, confirmed that their team has been coordinating with the New Hampshire State Police. McLaughlin further said that the authorities are working to determine the motive behind such messages. Officers tracked the source of the messages leading them to the suspect's residence, where he was arrested.

A New Hampshire man has been slapped with charges after he allegedly threatened to kill GOP candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and his supporters attending a campaign event. Tyler Anderson has been charged with transmitting in interstate commerce a threat to injure the person of another.

According to prosecutors, the threatening messages were responses to an automated message sent to Anderson to attend the campaign event. Upon arriving at Anderson's residence, police recovered firearms as well and then arrested him. The FBI stated:

"The cellphone number was traced to the man. Agents executed a search warrant at the man's home on Saturday. The texts were found in a deleted folder."

According to the arrest affidavit, Anderson had sent similar threatening texts on several other campaign events. One of the messages that Anderson sent, read:

"Great, another opportunity for me to blow [the candidate's] brains out!... I'm going to kill everyone who attends and then [expletive] their corpses."

Another disturbing text allegedly read:

"Thanks, I'll see you there. Hope you have the stamina for a mass shooting."

He further wrote that he would kill anybody attending the event. Authorities are currently investigating the case to find possible motives.

Cops confirmed that it wasn't Anderson's first encounter with law enforcement

Vivek Ramaswamy's team has expressed gratitude to law enforcement for acting swiftly and finding the suspect. Spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said:

"We are grateful to law enforcement for their swiftness and professionalism in handling this matter and pray for the safety of all Americans."

According to Livemint, Stefan Mychajliw, deputy communications director, said:

The Dover Police Department told the FBI that it wasn't their first interaction with Anderson. They encountered him back in 2011, then in October 2020, and 2022. The department, however, has refused to provide additional details about these incidents. If convicted, Tyler Anderson would face a maximum sentence of three years behind bars, three years of supervised release, and a hefty fine of $250,000. An additional hearing regarding the case is set for Thursday, December 14, 2023.

NBC Boston confirmed that the arrest was made by the FBI and was assisted by other law enforcement agencies like Dover and Portsmouth Police Department.