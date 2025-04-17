What did the UK Supreme Court say about the definition of a woman? JK Rowling celebrates landmark decision with a drink and a cigar

On April 16, 2025, Harry Potter author JK Rowling celebrated the UK Supreme Court's ruling regarding the definition of a woman, after the court was asked to rule whether a woman was defined by "biological" sex or "certified" sex in the case of transgender women. The court unanimously ruled that a woman is defined by biological sex under the Equality Act 2010.

The case was brought forth by the women's rights activist group For Women Scotland (FWS), which argued that sex-based protections should only apply to people who were biologically born female. Meanwhile, the Scottish government argued that transgender people with a gender recognition certificate (GRC) are qualified for identical sex-based protection as biological women.

On April 16, Supreme Court Judge Lord Hodge ruled on the landmark decision regarding the definition of a woman, saying in his verdict:

"The unanimous decision of this court is that the terms woman and sex in the Equality Act 2010 refer to a biological woman and biological sex."

Following the verdict, JK Rowling, a long-standing advocate of women's rights, took to her X account to celebrate the victory, posting a picture of herself with a drink and a cigar in each hand. The post was captioned:

"I love it when a plan comes together."

However, Lord Hodge added that the ruling did not negate the protection offered to transgender people under the Equality Act 2010, adding that the verdict was not "a triumph of one or more groups in our society at the expense of another."

"The Equality Act 2010 gives transgender people protection, not only against discrimination through the protected characteristic of gender reassignment, but also against direct discrimination, indirect discrimination and harassment in substance in their acquired gender," he continued.

According to Metro, the ruling may now bar transgender women with GRC from entering same-sex spaces. However, transgender women can still claim to face sex discrimination because they are perceived as women.

"I'm so proud to know you" — JK Rowling praised the FWS for advocating for women's rights

In one of her many tweets following the UK Supreme Court ruling regarding the definition of a woman, best-selling author JK Rowling praised the women's rights activist group For Women Scotland for taking up the case and seeing it through.

"It took three extraordinary, tenacious Scottish women with an army behind them to get this case heard by the Supreme Court and, in winning, they’ve protected the rights of women and girls across the UK @ForWomenScot, I’m so proud to know you," JK Rowling wrote in one post.

In another tweet, JK Rowling listed out the various winners of the Supreme Court's recent ruling, adding that the verdict protected women and girls, gay people, and "trans-identified women."

According to the BBC, the For Women Scotland members and other campaigners celebrated the verdict with hugs, cheers, and a bottle of champagne. FWS co-founder Susan Smith said in a statement following the verdict:

"Today the judges have said what we always believed to be the case, that women are protected by their biological sex. Sex is real and women can now feel safe that services and spaces designated for women are for women and we are enormously grateful to the Supreme Court for this ruling."

For Women Scotland first brought up the case in 2018 after the Scottish Parliament passed a bill to ensure "gender balance" across public sector boards. The group argued against the inclusion of transgender people in the quotas under the law, and the issue was contested several times before the UK Supreme Court recently ruled on it.

