What is Vanessa Williams' net worth? Actor's fortune explored after getting cast in The Devil Wears Prada musical 

American singer and actress Vanessa Williams has a net worth of $20 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Williams is set to play the role of Miranda Priestly in the London West End stage adaptation of the movie The Devil Wears Prada. As per The Guardian, the show will run in the summer at Theatre Royal Plymouth from July 6 to August 17 before it opens in October at London's Dominion Theatre from August 24.

Talking about her casting in the show, Williams said:

"Bringing Miranda Priestly to life in the West End is an absolute dream come true. Gird your loins, folks."

The stage adaptation marks Vanessa's return to UK theatre after she made her West End stage debut in the musical City of Angels.

What is Vanessa Williams' net worth?

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Vanessa Williams has a net worth of $20 million. The singer-actor rose to fame after becoming the first African American woman to win the Miss America title in 1983. Although she had to relinquish her crown due to a scandal, the title became a start to her career, and in 1988, she released her debut album, The Right Stuff.

Born in a Roman Catholic household in The Bronx, New York, Vanessa attended Syracuse University and majored in musical theater at the College of Visual and Performing Arts.

Vanessa built her finances from her roles as a singer, actress and a fashion designer. As per Popular Net Worth, Williams receives a salary of $100,000 from every episode of a television series.

Her net worth was also acquired from her music career, from her albums; The Right Stuff, The Comfort Zone (1991), The Sweetest Days (1994), Everlasting Love (2005), The Real Thing (2009).

As her music gained recognition, she bagged Grammy nominations for Best New Artist in 1990, Best R&B Vocal Performance, Female, Best Pop Vocal Performance, Female, Best Traditional R&B Vocal Performance and Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals.

Alongside her music career, Vanessa is also a talented actress and has appeared in movies such as Eraser and Soul Food and on television series such as Ugly Betty and Desperate Housewives.

She has done several Broadway shows and appeared in musicals like Kiss of the Spiderwoman and Into the Woods.

In 2006, Williams stepped into the world of fashion with her clothing line, V. By Vanessa Williams. Her collection reflects her personal style and includes clothing ranging from casual wear to sophisticated designs.

In 2012, Vanessa Williams released a memoir titled, You Have No Idea: A Famous Daughter, Her No-Nonsense Mother, and How They Survived Pageants, Hollywood, Love, Loss (and Each Other). In her memoir, she writes about her past struggles and the lessons she has learned over the years.

Apart from being a talented singer, actor, fashion designer and writer, Vanessa actively uses her social media platform to talk about important social issues. She has shown unwavering support for the LGBTQ+ community by partnering with organizations such as GLAAD (Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) and The Trevor Project.

Throughout her career, Vanessa Williams has received numerous awards and accolades, including nominations for several Emmy Awards and multiple NAACP Image Awards, and she also has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.