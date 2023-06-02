Searching for Soul Food release date, air time, and plot on Hulu

Hulu is bringing a travel-food series Searching for Soul Food to have viewers witness a variety of mouth-watering dishes and cuisines. The show documents chef Alisa Reynolds showing viewers what it's like to get access to some soul food. She will be seen traveling around the world in the series, which is set to premiere on Friday, June 2, 2023, at 3 am ET on the network.

Searching for Soul Food will see chef Alisa travel to interesting locations to have viewers witness the essence behind the concept of soul food. Not only will fans of the show understand how soul food tastes around the world, but they will also learn about people and their different stories, cultures, and traditions, making the travel series even more interesting.

The official synopsis of the travel-food series reads:

"Searching for Soul Food follows rock star celebrity chef Alisa Reynolds as she discovers what soul food looks like around the world. As she seeks out the food, she’ll also explore the stories, the people, and the traditions of each place she visits, bringing her own flavor right along with her."

Chef Alisa Reynolds travels the world on Searching for Soul Food

According to Britannica, soul food is defined as the food techniques associated with African-American cuisines. The term was first used in 1964, during the celebration of "Black pride," and rejoicing in the American way of life. Chef Alisa serves as the host and executive producer of Searching for Soul Food on Hulu.

Throughout her journey to find various interpretations of soul food around the world, chef Alisa will be seen traveling to Mississippi, Oklahoma, Appalachia, South Africa, Italy, Jamaica, Peru, and Los Angeles, and also explore other culinary cuisines associated with soul food.

The trailer of Searching for Soul Food starts with chef Alisa describing her journey on the show. She says:

“I’m Chef Alisa Reynolds — classically trained, soul food raised. And I’m on a mission. We’re searching for soul food. Let’s get it!"

Chef Alisa is the owner of My2Cents in Los Angeles and combines her passion of the culinary world and her Black identity to the show. The series will document her journey of soul food exploration into eight-part episodes. Viewers will witness some delicious dishes that will have them delve deeper into the concept.

Speaking about her inspiration, the Searching for Soul Food host said in the teaser:

“At my restaurant in LA, I apply my classical training to what I know - soul food -cuisine created with ingenuity through struggle that nourished my people through its hardest times. And I think, just maybe, we aren’t the only ones with that bomb a** formula.”

In the trailer, the chef dismisses the notion that Los Angeles has "a lot of flavor and no soul." Chef Alisa described soul food as "making something out of nothing with sustenance and love in every bite." She was also seen trying out different dishes, including sweet corn, pizza, coconut water, and a lot of meat.

The oldest recipe in South Africa and an 8000-year-old tradition are just some of the highlights that the chef will be seen taking viewers to. By the end of Searching for Soul Food, the host talks about how soul food is used to remind themselves of the good in the world and create incredible memories.

“We’re trying to do here is like let people know the depth within these meals...This is history on a plate.”

The Hulu series is directed by Rodney Lucas and has been made by Onyx Collective. It is produced by Woodman Park Productions, e La Revolucion, and Ventureland.

Chef Alisa promises to take viewers on a memorable journey on Searching for Soul Food. Get ready for some mouth-watering dishes, and witness an incredible history of cultures and traditions throughout the course of the series. Fans will have to tune in to witness what's in store for them.

Don't forget to tune in to the show on Friday, June 2, 2023, at 3 am ET on Hulu.

Poll : 0 votes