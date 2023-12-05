What did Victor Rocha do? New details emerge as former US ambassador charged over spying for Cuba

73-year-old ex-US ambassador, Victor Rocha, has been accused of spying for Cuba. On Friday, December 1, Rocha was arrested from his residence in Miami. Authorities have alleged that Rocha has been gathering information against the US and providing the same to Cuba.

Prosecutors claimed that Victor Rocha was employed as a US ambassador to Bolivia from 1999 to 2002. According to court documents, Rocha had made several trips to Cuba since 1981, until he was arrested. The former US ambassador, born in Colombia, was raised in a working-class family in the New York City. The Guardian reported that he had spent about 25 years as a diplomat.

Former diplomat Victor Rocha has been arrested, after being accused of spying on the US on behalf of Cuba

Authorities have taken Victor Rocha into custody on Friday, December 1, after apprehending him in Miami. Court documents stated that, according to Rocha, the US was an enemy, and that his contribution as a secret agent played a significant role and "strengthened the Revolution." The US Department of Justice explained that a sting operation had been underway since last year, which led them to the arrest.

According to BBC, Attorney General Merrick Garland said,

"For over 40 years, Victor Manuel Rocha served as an agent of the Cuban government and sought out and obtained positions within the United States government that would provide him with access to non-public information and the ability to affect US foreign policy."

The US government claimed that, back in 1981, Rocha held such a position, where he had access to several classified information regarding the IS foreign policy. He has also been accused of providing false information and misleading the US authroities to keep his secret hidden. Rocha would reportedly also travel to Cuba very frequently.

The former diplomat currently faces several charges, including conspiring to act as an agent of a foreign government and passport fraud.

Expand Tweet

Rocha and the undercover FBI agent reportedly had three meetings

The former diplomat allegedly helped in the promotion of the Cuban government's interests in the US. It is, however, not illegal, until done on the nation's soil, without having a registration as a foreign lobbyist with the Department of Justice. Authorities have further claimed that additional charges could be filed as well. In November 2022, an undercover agent contacted Rocha through WhatsApp.

NBC News shared a few messages that were allegedly exchanged between the two parties then. The undercover special agent reportedly sent a text to Victor Rocha saying,

"Good Afternoon ambassador, my name is Miguel and I have a message for you from your friends in Havana. It is in regard to a sensitive matter. Are you available for a telephone call?"

Expand Tweet

This apparently led to subsequent meetings on November 16, 2022, and February 17 and June 23, 2023. In the meetings, the ex-ambassador reportedly boasted about how he was loyal to Havana.

The US government has claimed that Victor Rocha has been working on behalf of Havana since 1981, until recently. In the final meeting, he allegedly got offended when the undercover agent questioned his loyalty.

Attorney General Garland has further stated,

"This action exposes one of the highest-reaching and longest-lasting infiltrations of the United States government by a foreign agent."

A hearing for the case has been scheduled for Wednesday, December 6, 2023.