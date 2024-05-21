What is Walt Disney World DAS? Everything to know about amusement park’s changed policy

The DAS, or Disability Access Program, at Walt Disney World is currently in effect, starting Monday, May 20, 2024. The Disability Access Program is described on the official Walt Disney World website as a program intended to accommodate guests who are unable to wait in long lines for "an extended period of time" due to "a developmental disability like autism." The website states:

"DAS is one of the programs offered at Walt Disney World Resort theme parks intended to accommodate those Guests who, due to a developmental disability like autism, are unable to wait in a conventional queue for an extended period of time."

The DAS enables people to get a 'return time' so that they can wait at a more comfortable place as opposed to standing in the queues. This return time is almost similar to the time others spend waiting in the queue.

Before the major change in policy, visitors were supposed to apply for the pass in person while entering the park. However, the policy change makes it compulsory for visitors to register for it online.

Within 30 days of registration, the visitor will have a "pre-arrival conversation" with one of the cast members of Disney. If during the interview they are caught lying about their disability or need for the pass, they will be permanently banned from entering Walt Disney World.

As per another change in the DAS, the visitor's party size will be limited to only immediate family members and cannot exceed four members.

The differences between the old and new DAS policies at Walt Disney World explained

As per the old Disability Access Program guidelines, a visitor at Walt Disney World could apply for the DAS on the day of visiting the amusement park.

They would meet a Disney cast member, after which they would be granted the pass, and their entire party would be allowed to skip the long queue at rides. It was also mandatory for the guest for whom the pass would be granted to be present during registration. The Disney website stated:

"The Guest for which Disability Access Service is being requested must be present during registration and must experience the attraction when redeeming a DAS return time at Walt Disney World theme parks."

The pass allows visitors to wait in a more comfortable place instead of standing in long lines for their turn. They would be assigned an estimated "return time," after which they would be allowed to enter a particular ride through the Disney Genie Plus Lightning Lane line. The website stated:

"Disability Access Service doesn’t provide immediate access to experiences, but rather allows Guests to request a return time for a specific experience that is comparable to the current standby wait."

The old Disability Access Program worked well for some time, allowing those with a legitimate disability to take advantage of it and avoid the queues.

However, it was easy to misuse the pass. Guests who never paid for the access pass would take rides out of turn by using the Lighting Lane line to avoid paying. Therefore, the management and Disney cast members decided to bring in a change in the policy to enable those who genuinely require it to get the benefit of the special pass.

As per the new Disability Access Service, guests have to register online in advance to get the special pass and must also pass a video interview with a Disney cast member at least 30 days before arriving at Walt Disney World. The amusement park has collaborated with Inspire Health Alliance to verify the eligibility of those applying for the Disability Access Program.

Moreover, they also changed the definition of those who qualify to apply. Previously, the policy included those with "a developmental disability like autism or similar disorder." However, as of now, it only includes those with "developmental disability like autism."

Moreover, those applying for the program can only bring in four guests, all of whom must be immediate family members. No such rule existed in the previous guidelines.

The new Disability Access Service will also be in effect at the Disneyland Resort from June 16.

