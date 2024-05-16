Is Disney getting rid of Tinkerbell? Internet reacts as character's deemed 'problematic', meet and greets reportedly removed from parks

A claim about Disney World removing Tinkerbell from its meet-and-greet events recently went viral online. Several websites reported that the theme park was banning the iconic Peter Pan character, citing its problematic portrayal in the 1953 movie.

Although Disney did not release any official statement regarding the same, some parkgoers said they did not catch a sight of the fairy clad in green during their recent visit to the Magic Kingdom.

PlanDisney.com, a website with no affiliation to Disney, speculated the fairy's absence from the theme parks was due to its usual rotation of characters to make way for new Disney characters.

However, some articles falsely claimed Disney officially confirmed they would not be holding any meet-and-greets for the character. Online circulation of these stories led many to believe the theme park truly removed Tinkerbell. Many did not take the news well and criticized Disney based on the reports.

While some agreed the fairy's portrayal in the movie had some flaws, others slammed Disney for bringing change to its iconic characters and tropes.

Internet reacts to reports of Disney World removing the iconic fairy from Peter Pan from its meet-and-greet events. (Image via Facebook/MLive.com)

Reports of Disney World removing Tinkerbell from meet-and-greets are unfounded

The ongoing speculation about Tinkerbell's removal from the Disney theme parks was generated from multiple fan blogs. They cited a New York Times article from 2022 that stated:

"Tinker Bell was marked for caution because she is 'body conscious' and jealous of Peter Pan’s attention, according to the executives, while Captain Hook could expose Disney to accusations of discrimination or prejudice against individuals with disabilities because he is a villain."

The NYT story analyzed which of the Disney characters could be deemed inappropriate according to modern-day notions.

A supposed statement from a Disney representative also went viral, further convincing fans about the undesired change. However, there are no verified grounds for this declaration either.

Although the NYT report was based on the fairy’s representation in the 1953 Peter Pan movie, Disney had seemingly reevaluated her character in recent years. These movies released around 2008-2010 focused solely on Tinkerbell, where she was portrayed as an inquisitive and kind inventor. The fairy in this movie does not bother with a certain body type either, but is more fascinated with setting out on adventures.

While there is no statement from Disney regarding Tinkerbell's fate in their theme park appearances, the news about her removal is also untrue.