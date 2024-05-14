Netflix Thelma The Unicorn: Full voice actor and character list explored

Netflix is set to release a new animated comedy film, Thelma the Unicorn, directed by Jared Hess and Lynn Wang on Wednesday, May 17, 2024. The film was written by Jared and Jerusha Hess along with Aaron Blabey. The trailer for the vibrant and whimsical film was released on April 15, 2024, and it promises to be a treat for viewers of all ages.

Thelma the Unicorn has a star-studded cast and a heartwarming storyline, which was shown in the trailer. Although it was only a two-minute-long trailer, it caught people's attention and they are excited for the upcoming film.

The film follows a pony, Thelma, who has big dreams and what happens when her wish comes true. The synopsis of the film, according to IMDb reads:

"When a rare pink and glitter-filled moment of fate makes Thelma the Pony's wish of being a unicorn come true, she rises to instant international pop-superstar stardom, but at an unexpected cost."

The cast for Thelma the Unicorn includes Brittany Howard as the lead character, with Fred Armisen, Zach Galifianakis, Will Forte, and Jemaine Clement in supporting roles.

What is the Thelma The Unicorn about?

Netflix's upcoming film Thelma the Unicorn follows Thelma, an ordinary pony, who dreams of being a star in pop music. One day, her wish is fulfilled and she is turned into a unicorn through magic, making her popular worldwide. However, Thelma soon realizes that there are hard things she has to do as a celebrity.

The streaming platform describes the animated film as an "eccentric, funny yet sentimental thriller." It claims that the movie might bring tears of joy to viewers due to its comical nature.

Lynn Wang, the director of Thelma the Unicorn, told ScreenRant in an interview how much she wanted to make a movie like this. She said that she wished while growing up she had a film like this one to guide her. Wang added that since she came from a small town, she believed that she "had to change myself to be noticed."

"I really related to Thelma's journey. It's something that I'm still relating to now as an adult and struggling with. I'm still figuring it out. Working with Jared and Jerusha is just a dream come true," Wang said.

Exploring Thelma The Unicorn's cast list

The cast of Thelma the Unicorn features an ensemble cast of stars who breathe life into the characters with their voices.

Brittany Howard plays the role of Thelma and offers her musical talent to the character. Howard is a leading actress and guitarist from Alabama Shakes who has four Grammy Awards to her name.

Apart from her, Thelma the Unicorn also has Will Forte as Otis. Forte is an American comedian and actor who has worked in movies and shows like Saturday Night Live, That's My Boy, and more. Jemaine Clement plays the role of Vic Diamond. Clement is an entertainer, comic, and musician from New Zealand. He is known for his partnership with Bret McKenzie in Flight of Conchords.

Additionally, Fred Armisen plays the role of Danny Stallion. Fred Armisen is an actor-comedian who gained fame after being a part of Portlandia and Saturday Night Live. Fred will be joined by actor Zach Galifianakis as Crusty Tucker. The actor is believed to be the ultimate example of an American stand-up comedian, thanks to his appearances in The Hangover trilogy as well as Between Two Ferns.

Apart from them, the film will also see Jon Heder as Reggie. The actor is widely known for his roles in movies like Napoleon Dynamite, Blades Of Glory, and The Benchwarmers. Meanwhile, actress Shondrella Avery joined the cast as Zirconia. Avery is known for her roles in Napoleon Dynamite and Secret Life of Bees.

The film is described as a funny and lovely story that will delight viewers with its music and characterizations. Thelma the Unicorn is set to exclusively release on Netflix on May 17, 2024.

