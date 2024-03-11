Jimmy Kimmel's comment on animated films at Oscars 2024 has fans on edge: "Let your kid fill out this part"

Japanese filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki won Oscars 2024 in the Best Animated Feature category for his smash-hit directorial The Boy and the Heron. Celebrating the biggest star-studded event in Hollywood, the prestigious ceremony was headlined by Jimmy Kimmel, his fourth time as the host.

But it appears he is treading troubled waters for a joke he said right before announcing the Best Animated Feature category. The host joked in his announcement, stating:

"Next is the Animated Feature categories, please raise your hand if you let your kid fill out this part of the ballot."

The Oscars 2024 viewers were disappointed with Jimmy Kimmel's comment, suggesting it is high time for people to realize animated films also target adults in their demographic.

Fans in an uproar over Jimmy Kimmel's Oscars 2024 joke

The Boy and The Heron, the Japanese animated feature film that centers on a fantasy tale of a child grieving his mother's death, earned filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki his second Oscar on Sunday, March 10, 2024. The film chronicles the life of 12-year-old Mahito Maki, who is reeling from the pain of his mom's demise caused by a fire at a Tokyo hospital amid the chaos of World War II.

Maki begins a new life as a married man and professionally works as a warplane factory owner, where his path crosses with a supernatural grey heron. The encounter leads him to a sealed tower, where Maki weighs down his grief with supernatural beings.

Though animated, the movie connected with audiences for its emotional approach, garnering both critical and commercial fame. According to Reuters, The Boy and the Heron was ranked No.1 at the North American box office when it premiered in 2023, minting a whopping $13 million. The Japanese film has also previously won a Golden Globe award, which marked Miyazaki's first win at the event. The 83-year-old won his first Oscar in 2003 for Spirited Away.

Now, Jimmy Kimmel's comment has garnered mixed responses on social media. While some condemned the comedian for implying animation is just for children, a few defended Kimmel, stating his joke was a shade at people who share the mindset.

Many anime lovers are rallying for people to stop associating animated work with kids. Additionally, a section has boasted how the Oscar-winning film has impressed people belonging to all age groups.

Filmed at the Dolby Theatres in Los Angeles, the 96th Academy Awards was broadcast on ABC. The Oscars 2024 was held on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT.

Those interested can watch the ceremony live on the ABC affiliate channel and applications. For cord-cutters, the Oscars 2024 can be streamed live on streaming platforms including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, and Hulu+ Live TV.