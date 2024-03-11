Oscars 2024: Da'Vine Joy Randolph wins best supporting actress for The Holdovers

Celebrating the biggest star-studded event in Hollywood, the Oscars 2024 returned on Sunday, March 10. With Jimmy Kimmel headlining the 96th Academy Awards in his fourth time as host, the ceremony was filmed at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and broadcast on ABC.

In one of the first awards presented at the event, Da'Vine Joy Randolph won the honorable accolade of Best Supporting Actress for her stint in The Holdovers.

Randolph was emotional while accepting the award and thanked her mother for being an inspiring force in her career. She gave a shoutout to every woman, including her publicist, who had helped in forging her path as an actor and singer, saying:

"I always wanted to be different. Now I realise I just need to be myself."

She concluded her highly emotional speech, saying, "I pray to God. I get to do this more than once."

Oscars 2024 winner Da'Vine Joy Randolph played the role of a school head cook in The Holdovers

Set against the backdrop of the 1970s, The Holdovers is a comedy-drama helmed by Alexander Payne featuring Paul Giamatti in the lead as a strict teacher at a New England boarding school. Giamatti is made to look after a handful of students who have nowhere to go during Christmas break.

Meanwhile, Da'Vine Joy Randolph plays the supporting role of the school cafeteria manager. Randolph's Mary Lamb is a bereaved mother who lost her son during the Vietnam War.

Randolph competed against America Ferrera from Barbie, Jodie Foster from Nyad, Danielle Brooks from The Color Purple, and Emily Blunt from Oppenheimer in the Best Actress in a Supporting Actor Role at Oscars 24.

Randolph has been critically acclaimed for her performance as a grieving mother, which has also previously earned her a Golden Globe Award and a BAFTA award.

"God is so good," Randolph said in her heartfelt Oscars 2024 speech before adding, "I didn't think I was supposed to be doing this as a career." She wiped away her tears, thanking fans for supporting her work. She continued, "I wanted to be loved. I just needed to be different. Thank you for seeing me."

Oscars 2024 witnessed ace director Christopher Nolan's biographical flick Oppenheimer bagged the most nominations in 13 categories, followed by Emma Stone's Poor Things and Martin Scorcese's Killers of the Flower Moon with 11 and 10 nominations, respectively. Also dominating the list were movies including Barbie, The Holdover, Maestro, and The Zone of Interest.

The 2024 Academy Awards are being held on Sunday, March 10, at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. Those interested can watch the ceremony live on the ABC affiliate channel and applications. For cord-cutters, Oscars 2024 can be streamed live on streaming platforms including. YouTube TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, and Hulu+ Live TV.