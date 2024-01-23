The Boy and the Heron gets best-animated feature nomination for Oscars 2024

The Oscars 2024 nominations were recently made public, and Studio Ghibli's latest film directed by Hayao Miyazaki, The Boy and the Heron, secured a nomination in the Best Animated Feature category. Despite many nominations over the years, only Spirited Away had managed to clinch an Oscar in 2003 for Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli.

Released in 2023, The Boy and the Heron has not only broken a dry spell for the studio since 2017, but also achieved a groundbreaking USD 12.8 million opening. Anticipation is high for its potential win, making it a pivotal moment in Studio Ghibli's Oscar history.

The Boy and the Heron secures nomination for Oscars 2024

The Boy and the Heron, Hayao Miyazaki's latest movie, has been securely nominated for the Best Animated Feature at the 96th Academy Awards. This nomination marks a return for the reputed Studio Ghibli movies to the Oscars stage, especially after a rather dry spell since the 2017 nomination secured by The Red Turtle.

The Boy and the Heron was released on July 14, 2023, in Japanese theatres and it marked its U.S. release on December 8, 2023. The Boy and the Heron achieved a groundbreaking USD 12.8 million (INR 1 crore) opening, marking a historic moment as the first original anime title to claim the top spot at the North American box office.

Adapted from Genzaburo Yoshino's novel, the film follows the story of a troubled child navigating a world that bridges the realms of the living and the dead, triggered by the loss of his mother.

The Japanese version features the vocal talents of Soma Santoki, Masaki Suda, and Ko Shibasaki. At the same time, the English language cast boasts renowned names such as Robert Pattinson, Christian Bale, Dave Bautista, Gemma Chan, and Florence Pugh.

Fans eagerly anticipate The Boy and the Heron's potential win, especially in the face of strong competition in Oscars 2024's Best Animated Feature category. With strong competition from movies like Elemental, Nimona, Robot Dreams, and the award-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the stakes are high in the Best Animated Feature category.

Fans are optimistic about The Boy and the Heron's potential win, having considered it a significant addition to Hayao Miyazaki's awards, despite the tough competition.

Final thoughts

The Boy and the Heron's nod at the Oscars 2024 marks a triumphant comeback for Studio Ghibli. With groundbreaking success and a potential Oscar win in the cards, the film has mesmerized global audiences.

Fans worldwide eagerly await its post-Oscars 2024 availability on streaming platforms and international release, especially in India. The unique narrative and stellar cast have heightened expectations for the movie's complete international debut in 2024, making it a much-anticipated event after the Oscars 2024 finale.