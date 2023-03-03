What is Whiskey Fungus? Dangers explored as Jack Daniels project halted over lawsuit

The whiskey fungus has allegedly caused a pause in the construction of a Jack Daniels building project after a neighbor, Christi Long, argued that her property has been coated in whiskey fungus due to the alcohol vapors emitted by the nearby warehouses. The incident occurred in Lincoln County, Tennessee, where several others have also expressed concerns about the whiskey fungus.

Long is now suing Jack Daniels and the local county zoning office for approving permits for the warehouse. She claims to have spent $10,000 each year on power-washing her home with water and Clorox due to the fungus.

In addition to the impact on her home, Long's wedding venue on her property is also suffering due to the fungus. Other locals are joining Long in demanding that Jack Daniels install air filters to prevent the spread of the fungus.

The fungus, also known as Baudoinia compniacensis, feeds on alcohol vapor and appears as black gunk. According to Insider, while researchers have not found any human health risks associated with the fungus, it can still damage property and kill trees.

More details about Whiskey Fungus revealed after locals of Tennessee revolt against Jack Daniels

Jack Daniels is facing a significant problem as the company currently owns around six barrel houses in the area and plans to add 14 more. However, the whiskey fungus has spread to everything in the surrounding area, including buildings, cars, and trees, and the complainants' lawyers claim that it could pose a potential hazard to individuals with respiratory conditions.

Christ Long’s husband, Patrick Long, claimed that the fungus is now in the air. He said:

“I’m extremely concerned. My wife has breathing problems. One of the neighbors got cancer. It’s in the air. And you really, probably don’t want to be breathing that in. But nobody has done a test to determine if it’s actually poisonous.”

All of this has resulted in the court directing Lincoln County zoning officials to put a halt on the construction of the Jack Daniels barrels. The lawyers are also claiming that the “angels’ share,” which is the fumes, have resulted in the entire neighborhood turning into a black moldy crust.

Conner Baker @Connerbaker1982 A Jack Daniels building project is to be halted after a neighbour argued she was facing a plague of whiskey fungus caused by escaping alcohol vapours. A Jack Daniels building project is to be halted after a neighbour argued she was facing a plague of whiskey fungus caused by escaping alcohol vapours. https://t.co/LBq9oWNEtx

Whiskey fungus occurs when a small percentage of alcohol evaporates during the whiskey maturation process. While several residents are claiming that the fungus can be hazardous, researchers maintain that, in most cases, the fungus is harmless to humans.

However, residents are still concerned about the fungus acting as an allergen and being challenging to remove if not dealt with promptly. As of now, Jack Daniels has not made any public statements regarding the matter.

Poll : 0 votes