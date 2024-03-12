What did Whoopi Goldberg say about Kate Middleton? TV host comes to the Princess of Wales' defense after photo controversy

During a March 11 episode of The View, TV host Whoopi Goldberg defended Kate Middleton for editing a photograph of herself and her three children.

"I'm sorry, I know very few people who don't manipulate their own photos. I mean all your gotta do is swipe. Those editors swipe, God knows people look how those photos look."

Whoopi Goldberg's comments come after the Princess of Wales issued a personal statement on X the same day, apologizing for any confusion caused by a family photo she posted on her social media handles on the occasion of Mother's Day.

"Like many amateur photographers, I do ocassionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day."

Whoopi Goldberg calls Kate Middleton an "amateur photographer"

While reacting to Kate Middleton's public apology on X after accepting that she edited a family photo, Whoopi Goldberg called her an "amateur photographer." When her co-host pointed out that there's a difference between "filtering" and "photoshopping," Goldberg said,

"She's doing the same thing, she's doing the same thing! You know what, I have to tell you, she may be the future queen, she's still an amateur photographer. That's what they do!"

The image posted by the Princess of Wales was the first photo released from her official social media account after news of her abdomen surgery was shared by Kensington Palace. The edited family photo was accompanied by a caption,

"Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day."

Expand Tweet

Netizens have been worried about the Princess of Wales since she was not seen in public post-surgery.

After multiple news outlets published Kate Middleton's edited family photo, the same was taken down. AFP, Associated Press, and Reuters decided to take down the image since it didn't seem genuine. AFP issued a note to its clients saying,

"It has come to light that this handout photo...had been altered and therefore it was withdrawn from AFP systems."

Expand Tweet

As per the BBC, Kensington Palace revealed that it would not be sharing the original, unedited version of the photo of the Princess with her children.

After issuing the statement, Kate Middleton was seen being driven out of Windsor with Prince William in a car on March 11, as per the BBC. Prince William was on his way to the Commonwealth Day Service, which the Princess of Wales did not attend.