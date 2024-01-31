"What is wrong with these people": Netizens criticize sasaengs for uploading private images of ENHYPEN's Jake and Jay on a flight

On Tuesday, January 30, photos of ENHYPEN's Jake and Jay, taken by sasaengs (a term used for obsessive fans) during the K-pop group's flight back to Korea were uploaded on the Chinese online community platform, Weibo. As the members were seated on their planes, a couple of fans, who had allegedly booked seats right next to members, took several pictures of the K-pop idols during their personal schedule.

Given that this stands as an invasion of privacy, fans immediately criticized the sasaengs for their inappropriate behavior. Following the same, several netizens have been actively reporting the account and spreading awareness on the internet about the malicious intent of those behind the pictures.

Additionally, they've also been demanding ENHYPEN's agency, BELIFT LAB, to take immediate action against those who violated the rights of Jake and Jay.

Fans call out sasaengs' disrespectful behavior as private photos of ENHYPEN's Jake and Jay land on the internet

On January 30, after wrapping up their overseas schedule, ENHYPHEN returned to Korea. However, it was on the flight back that two sasaengs allegedly purchased flight tickets on the same flight as the seven-member group, and being seated right next to Jake and Jay, allegedly clicked pictures of the two.

Throughout the flight and inside the airport, the two sasaengs were seen taking several pictures of Jake and Jay, which fans were naturally angered about. In one of the pictures taken by the sasaeng, even Jay himself looked displeased at them for consistently taking his pictures and thereby violating his privacy.

These pictures were uploaded on the Chinese online community platform, Weibo, through the account, @ReALcHLoE_. The user has also been known by K-pop fans for often posting BTS' Jungkook on one of his previous flights. Soon enough, the pictures spread to other social media platforms such as X and Instagram, alarming fans as they expressed their concerns over the ENHYPEN members' safety.

While sasaeng behavior is a commonly expected aspect of the K-pop industry, there have been many concerns regarding the same as it can potentially impact K-pop idols to a great extent.

Given that non-consensual pictures are already considered a violation of an individual's rights, fans were all the more worried about the possible harm that could've been directed towards ENHYPEN's Jake and Jay during their flight.

Naturally, fans have been mass-reporting the account on Weibo and are working towards erasing all traces of the pictures that landed on the internet.

Additionally, fans have also been consistently tagging BELIFT LAB and trending the issue on X to not just draw more attention to the same, but also urging the group's agency to address the concerns raised by the fans.

Since there has been no word from the agency regarding the issue, fans have been trying their best to garner the agency's attention in hopes that they take legal action against the sasaengs who accompanied ENHYPEN's Jake and Jay on their flight.