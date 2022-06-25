What did Xichen Yang do? Case explored as Florida man is denied bond in brutal murder of wife

Xichen Yang, a 21-year-old Florida pool technician, has been accused by authorities of the murder of his newlywed wife, 21-year-old Nhu Quynh Pham, whose body was recovered in their Altamont Springs home on Tuesday.

On Thursday, Xichen Yang made his first appearance in court before Seminole County Judge Wayne Culver denied his bond.

According to the New York Post, the marriage between Xichen Yang and Nhu Quynh Pham was volatile by local authorities, who had been called to address disturbances in their home 3 times in the last 6 months. Their previous visit to the house was less than two weeks before Pham's death.

beckyblanton @beckyblanton Pumpkin @Simply_pumpkin If Kate spade really wrote in her suicide note for her 13 year old daughter to ask her dad. That’s some fucked up shit. And very selfish to make that poor child hate her only sieving parent. If Kate spade really wrote in her suicide note for her 13 year old daughter to ask her dad. That’s some fucked up shit. And very selfish to make that poor child hate her only sieving parent. 90% of marriage deaths are by a spouse - even if it's not outright murder it proves the statistics that those who are supposed to love us are most likely to kill us. I feel sorry for her daughter. twitter.com/Simply_pumpkin… 90% of marriage deaths are by a spouse - even if it's not outright murder it proves the statistics that those who are supposed to love us are most likely to kill us. I feel sorry for her daughter. twitter.com/Simply_pumpkin…

On Tuesday, authorities went to the home for a standard wellness check. They found Nhu Quynh Pham dead in the bathtub with a knife wound on her neck.

Police quickly identified Xichen Yang as a person of interest and, according to the charge sheet, allegedly got him to confess to the murder. Yang has been charged with first-degree murder.

What happened between Xichen Yang and Nhu Quynh Pham?

According to ClickOrlando, Xichen Yang and Nhu Quynh Pham had a fraught relationship. In January this year, Yang was accused of slapping Pham, but the charges were later dropped.

In the last instance where the police went to speak to Yang at his house, it was because the 21-year-old man was allegedly committing self-harm. In a press release, a police spokesperson Michelle Montalvo explained the circumstances.

Montalvo said:

"(Nhu Quynh Pham) called where he was doing self-harming, and they had gotten into an altercation."

She added:

"There was a history of altercations.When officers got on scene and got all the details, they were able to determine he was doing self-harm to himself, and the victim was also concerned for him. He was taken into protective custody."

Eva PenzeyMoog @epenzeymoog Some pretty grim statistics in this article:



"In an average week in the U.S., around 11 murder-suicides occur...The perpetrator, usually a man with a gun, targets his spouse or girlfriend or other family member before taking his own life." Some pretty grim statistics in this article:"In an average week in the U.S., around 11 murder-suicides occur...The perpetrator, usually a man with a gun, targets his spouse or girlfriend or other family member before taking his own life."

According to an arrest report filed by Seminole County, Yang called his neighbor Michael Cole Rathel, claiming that he had murdered his wife. Rathel proceeded to call 911.

The arrest report read:

" Yang called Rathel’s son, Michael Cole Rathel, and informed him he had stabbed his wife, killing her, and was attempting to clean up the evidence."

As per the complaint, Yang was found in a pool of his wife's blood. According to People News, he had told authorities and his employers that he killed her for burning his passport and doing "unspeakable things" to him.

🇵🇰 N. @eleuthromaniac7 @fatimahhhhFIRES They should read domestic violence statistics all over the world. As far as I remember, murder by spouse/partner is the highest in USA. @fatimahhhhFIRES They should read domestic violence statistics all over the world. As far as I remember, murder by spouse/partner is the highest in USA.

Authorities claimed that Yang told them that after slitting his wife's throat, he carried her to the bathtub, where he held her hand as she died.

Yang is due to be arraigned in court on August 2, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far