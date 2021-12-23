Wheatland High School Nazi pictures stir controversy online as parents demand school take action against the eight students

Wheatland Union High School in Yuba County, California, recently came under scrutiny as a picture featuring eight high school students flaunting Nazi tattoos surfaced on social media.

The students can be seen posing together in the photo while displaying prominent tattoos of the Nazi symbol across their chests. The viral picture was immediately condemned on social media, with several parents and students asking the school district to take action against the racist behavior.

Wheatland Union High School Superintendent Nicole Newman said in a statement that the school district denounces all acts of discrimination and racism:

“I want to make very clear that our district seeks to educate our students in an environment of respect for each other, for our community and humankind. The District prohibits any discrimination, harassment, intimidation or bullying of any student or staff member.”

She also mentioned that the school is currently investigating its students' controversial social media posts.

While the school district mentioned that it prohibits any form of discrimination and bullying, several people alleged that the school has failed to address racial issues in the past.

A parent named Jose told ABC 10 that their daughter had previously spoken about the school’s inability to handle racism:

“She did mention that nothing is being done. She's tired of these same exact people getting away with things like this, so it kind of adds to the frustration.”

Another parent, Chris Singleton, also expressed his concern surrounding the situation while speaking to CBS 13:

“Hopefully, if something like that does happen, he [his son] stays away from it. I don’t know any of the kids or who the parents are. I just say people need to be taught a bit better not to do that kind of thing.”

Several other parents and students also took to Twitter to react to the situation and demanded the school take action against the students in question:

Big Areola Energy @elizabethaxtman My entire education in the Wheatland School district came with only two Black teachers in Jr High. They surely have retired. The entire teaching staff at the high school was white. Zero reflection of ourselves for the Beale AFB students. I’m curious if this has changed. My entire education in the Wheatland School district came with only two Black teachers in Jr High. They surely have retired. The entire teaching staff at the high school was white. Zero reflection of ourselves for the Beale AFB students. I’m curious if this has changed.

Jim Stewartson, Antifascist, #RIPQ 🇺🇸🏴‍☠️ @jimstewartson



It should not be legal to be a nazi, much less allow it to become fashionable.

sacramento.cbslocal.com/2021/12/21/whe… We need to make this illegal. Antifascism laws like Germany’s are already necessary here. It’s only a question of whether or not it takes a second Holocaust to force the issue.It should not be legal to be a nazi, much less allow it to become fashionable. We need to make this illegal. Antifascism laws like Germany’s are already necessary here. It’s only a question of whether or not it takes a second Holocaust to force the issue.It should not be legal to be a nazi, much less allow it to become fashionable.sacramento.cbslocal.com/2021/12/21/whe…

only jeffans™ @Jeffennss So I emailed Wheatland Highschool in regards of their students and.. my email v their response 💀 So I emailed Wheatland Highschool in regards of their students and.. my email v their response 💀 https://t.co/UtQW7uzaOh

DEMOCRACY is hanging on by a thin thread! @zamae1013



Wheatland High School Students Seen In Social Media Post With Swastikas On Bodies It's obvious that these brats haven't been taught about the Holocaust. If they had, they'd know of the atrocities that were afflicted upon the Jewish people! Teach History!Wheatland High School Students Seen In Social Media Post With Swastikas On Bodies cbsloc.al/3sp3P6E#.YcNZW… It's obvious that these brats haven't been taught about the Holocaust. If they had, they'd know of the atrocities that were afflicted upon the Jewish people! Teach History!Wheatland High School Students Seen In Social Media Post With Swastikas On Bodies cbsloc.al/3sp3P6E#.YcNZW…

Big Areola Energy @elizabethaxtman I’m wishing the Black and kids of color who go and went to Wheatland High School the very best. I’m wishing the Black and kids of color who go and went to Wheatland High School the very best.

🧚🏻‍♀️✨ @miagprimo @marissalagos people really are smh and girl i’m not even in high school or live in Wheatland but they deserve to be exposed for this bc this is straight up cruel and disgusting @marissalagos people really are smh and girl i’m not even in high school or live in Wheatland but they deserve to be exposed for this bc this is straight up cruel and disgusting

Tom Mailey @kncitom Infuriating. I get it. Kids do really dumb things. But this is heinous. It's basically a middle finger to an entire generation that fought and defeated the Nazis abc10.com/article/news/l… Infuriating. I get it. Kids do really dumb things. But this is heinous. It's basically a middle finger to an entire generation that fought and defeated the Nazis abc10.com/article/news/l…

Dr Red Bison, PhD 💉 😷 🆘 🗽 🔥 🌎 🏳️‍🌈 ♀ ⚖️ @RedBison



A picture is circulating on social media of several Wheatland Union High School students with swastikas drawn on their bodies. Sacramento students think Nazism is cool. Fascist Trump and GQP terrorists have brought the sewers above ground and flooded us.A picture is circulating on social media of several Wheatland Union High School students with swastikas drawn on their bodies. cbsloc.al/3mnH6nF Sacramento students think Nazism is cool. Fascist Trump and GQP terrorists have brought the sewers above ground and flooded us.A picture is circulating on social media of several Wheatland Union High School students with swastikas drawn on their bodies. cbsloc.al/3mnH6nF

Emily @emilywerner27 If they’re old enough to be antisemitic they’re old enough to deal with the consequences of their actions. Un-blur the faces. Drop their names and what colleges they want to go to. Ruin their lives & do to them what they want to do to jewish people. sacramento.cbslocal.com/2021/12/21/whe… If they’re old enough to be antisemitic they’re old enough to deal with the consequences of their actions. Un-blur the faces. Drop their names and what colleges they want to go to. Ruin their lives & do to them what they want to do to jewish people. sacramento.cbslocal.com/2021/12/21/whe…

Big Areola Energy @elizabethaxtman

dailymail.co.uk/news/article-1… Wheatland High School is the same racist institution it always has been. It’s a shame no one has intervened on it’s ugly sickness. Wheatland High School is the same racist institution it always has been. It’s a shame no one has intervened on it’s ugly sickness. dailymail.co.uk/news/article-1…

Although it is unknown what measures have been undertaken against racism, Superintendent Nicole Newman confirmed that the school provides a “safe environment” for all students and staff members:

“The Wheatland High School District staff, board, students, parents, and community are committed to providing a safe learning environment that promotes academic excellence and responsible citizenship.”

The superintendent also mentioned that everyone will work together to create an environment where every individual is “respected and treated with dignity.” However, she refrained from sharing details about the Nazi picture controversy due to the ongoing investigation.

