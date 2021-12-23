Wheatland High School Nazi pictures stir controversy online as parents demand school take action against the eight students

Wheatland Union High School in Yuba County, California, recently came under scrutiny as a picture featuring eight high school students flaunting Nazi tattoos surfaced on social media.
The students can be seen posing together in the photo while displaying prominent tattoos of the Nazi symbol across their chests. The viral picture was immediately condemned on social media, with several parents and students asking the school district to take action against the racist behavior.
Wheatland Union High School Superintendent Nicole Newman said in a statement that the school district denounces all acts of discrimination and racism:
“I want to make very clear that our district seeks to educate our students in an environment of respect for each other, for our community and humankind. The District prohibits any discrimination, harassment, intimidation or bullying of any student or staff member.”
She also mentioned that the school is currently investigating its students' controversial social media posts.
Twitter reacts to Wheatland Union High School Nazi photo controversy
Eight high school students of Wheatland Union High School recently came under fire for posting photos of Nazi tattoos on social media.
While the school district mentioned that it prohibits any form of discrimination and bullying, several people alleged that the school has failed to address racial issues in the past.
A parent named Jose told ABC 10 that their daughter had previously spoken about the school’s inability to handle racism:
“She did mention that nothing is being done. She's tired of these same exact people getting away with things like this, so it kind of adds to the frustration.”
Another parent, Chris Singleton, also expressed his concern surrounding the situation while speaking to CBS 13:
“Hopefully, if something like that does happen, he [his son] stays away from it. I don’t know any of the kids or who the parents are. I just say people need to be taught a bit better not to do that kind of thing.”
Several other parents and students also took to Twitter to react to the situation and demanded the school take action against the students in question:
Although it is unknown what measures have been undertaken against racism, Superintendent Nicole Newman confirmed that the school provides a “safe environment” for all students and staff members:
“The Wheatland High School District staff, board, students, parents, and community are committed to providing a safe learning environment that promotes academic excellence and responsible citizenship.”
The superintendent also mentioned that everyone will work together to create an environment where every individual is “respected and treated with dignity.” However, she refrained from sharing details about the Nazi picture controversy due to the ongoing investigation.
