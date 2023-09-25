When did Aiden Roche go missing? Body of British hiker found by police in Swiss Alps

A British hiker, Aiden Roche, was recently found dead in the Swiss Alps three months after he went missing. The family reported that on June 22, 2023, when they heard last from Aiden Roche, he had reached halfway as he was on his way to the two-week solo hiking trip.

The authorities claimed that they had been searching for Aiden since the family reported his disappearance. However, when the police and the search authorities informed the families that Aiden Roche had died, the family was devastated. Connor, Aiden’s elder brother, thanked the authorities and the supporters and said:

"I would like to say thank you to everyone who helped support our family through these last few months. The news has hit us all hard, family and friends alike, even though this outcome has always been in our minds. To everyone who shared his story, and sent messages of support or donations, you have our deepest gratitude.”

Connor also mentioned how adventurous Aiden has been since childhood and that he was “an experienced camper and hiker.”

The search and rescue authorities claimed that the family raised close to £2,000 to help in the search. However, it is not known what caused his death, as the authorities are yet to speak up on the matter.

Aiden Roche’s close friends and family were alarmed when they stopped getting updates and pictures from the 29-year-old hiker

June 22, 2023, was the last day when the family and friends of the British hiker, Aiden Roche, stopped hearing from him. The family mentioned that for the first few days, they thought that Aiden might not be in a network zone, so he has been unable to keep in touch.

However, the family got alarmed when days passed, and they finally filed a missing complaint. The authorities said that Aiden’s body was found close to the Grindelwald area, the place where he was hiking. The authorities also questioned a fellow hiker who had met Aiden just the day he vanished.

The fellow hiker claimed that “Aiden was in good spirits.”

"He was in good spirits and was chatting about his walk from the day before," the hiker said.

The hikers were together until the other hiker took the turn to Alpiglen, and Aiden continued towards Eiger Trail. As the news made its way on social media, many have been pouring tributes for Aiden, a chemical engineer by profession who was born and brought up in Middlesbrough, Teesside.

Others are also showering their love and support for the family and highlighting how crucial it is to be careful when hiking alone, as similar incidents have recently become common.