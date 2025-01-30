When did Akbar V file for divorce? Rapper reveals she is expecting a baby with her husband Shakeem Taylor

Atlanta rapper Akbar V (real name Valerie Raven) revealed she is expecting a child with husband Shakeem "Bean" Taylor. On Wednesday, January 29, 2025, the rapper shared an exclusive video with the outlet, The Shade Room, confirming the news.

The video shows the rapper with her husband, encouraging him to update viewers about the development. While Bean seemed distracted, he expressed that he was excited.

He also stated that he was sure it's a boy, to which Akbar V said she was hoping for a girl so that she can "dress her up like a doll."

Raven and Bean tied the knot in June 2023. In September 2024, a little over a year after their marriage, she filed for a divorce. The reason behind the move remains unclear.

However, the rapper told TSR that they have not been divorced. She later confirmed the same in an Instagram post.

"Im just focus(ed) on my career and kids and my unborn" - Akbar V about her relationship with her husband

In a series of social media posts shared on Wednesday, Akbar V teased her upcoming pregnancy.

This included a photo from a dinner outing with the caption:

"I pray for a son my husband wants one."

In a separate post, she revealed she was still married and the child was not out of wedlock. A third post included a video of her getting a sonography.

According to The Shade Room, when questioned about Akbar V's previous divorce filing, the rapper explained:

"We are not divorced. I haven't made my mind up im just focus(ed) on my career and kids and my unborn I'm currently taking it show because of slight complications."

Per TSR, the mother-to-be also revealed she has told her children about her pregnancy. While this is Raven and Bean's first child together, the rapper is mom to five kids, and their identities remain undisclosed.

Akbar V took to her Instagram in September 2024, to announce she filed for a divorce from Shakeem Taylor (post since deleted). At the time, Baller Alert, citing the post, reported that the rapper wanted to share the news herself before media outlets could.

The post included a picture of the petition that was filed in Cobb County, Georgia.

Raven explained that it was a mutual decision, adding that she posted after discussion with Bean. Citing the post, the publication wrote:

"I want him to be free and find someone who fits him …. i been through a lot these last couple months and today i chose me over anybody else."

According to a September 2024 article by TSR, while the couple kept their lives private, sometime in late 2023, Akbar V's daughter experienced a medical emergency.

At the time, she took to her social media asking for prayers for her daughter, who was "fighting for her life." However, Bean shared that their daughter was ill and not fighting life-threatening complications.

Taking offense, the rapper accused her husband of being a "clout chaser," stating he was using personal issues to gain attention. She also admitted to wanting a divorce.

