When did Andrea Mitchell start her eponymous MSNBC show? Journalist to depart on Friday and join new NBC news ventures

Journalist Andrea Mitchell is set to step down from the anchor chair of her eponymous MSNBC show. According to a report by People magazine, she would host the Andrea Mitchell Reports for the last time on Friday, February 7, 2025.

Mitchell, who launched the show in 2008, first revealed her plans in October 2024. At the time, she announced that she planned on ending it after the presidential inauguration (didn't specify a date).

"In my heart and soul, I am first and foremost a reporter and a storyteller," she said, adding, "After sixteen years of being in the anchor chair every day, I want time to do more of what I love the most: connecting, listening, and reporting in the field."

According to People, though the journalist will no longer report for MSNBC, she will continue her association with NBC News, working as the network's chief Washington correspondent and chief foreign affairs correspondent.

Andrea Mitchell has covered every presidential election with MSNBC since 1980

During her initial announcement on October 29, Andrea Mitchell stated that she would remain with NBC News and MSNBC, just on a scheduled daily show.

"From primaries, debates, elections and inaugurals here at home to breaking news around the globe, my goal will continue as it has always been to bring you, our viewers, the major newsmakers shaping our country and the world right here on MSNBC," she added.

Mitchell began working with NBC News in the 1970s and has covered every presidential election since 1980 (seven presidential administrations). Her eponymous show was the network's longest-running daytime program.

Notably, no successor (show or anchor) has been announced at the time of this writing. According to a report by the New York Post, in November, Comcast announced that it would be breaking MSNBC and CNBC away from NBC News and into its own company, SpinCo, headed by Mark Lazarus.

Citing a memo by NBC executives addressing Andrea Mitchell's departure, the outlet wrote:

"Andrea remains one of the country’s foremost and most trusted experts on foreign policy and domestic politics. Her deep sourcing and ability to land the biggest-name news-making interviews are unmatched."

Reflecting on her nearly five-decade career with NBC News, Andrea Mitchell told People magazine that if she had a do-over in the industry, she would advise her younger self to "be more self-confident," "know (her) worth" and "demand equal pay." She added that she would ask herself to get more sleep and take more time off to be with her family.

The news of Andrea Mitchell's final episodes comes on the heels of her longtime colleague Chuck Todd's announcement on January 31 that he would be leaving the network after working with them for two decades. He also revealed that he would be taking his ChuckToddcast podcast with him.

Mehdi Hasan, another high-profile journalist with NBC Universal, left the company after his Sunday show was canceled and he was demoted. MSNBC boss Rashida Jones, too, announced stepping down from her post as president just days before Donald Trump's inauguration. Jones was the first Black woman to run a major TV news network.

