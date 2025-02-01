What is Chuck Todd's net worth? Fortune explored as journalist announces departure from NBC News after nearly 20 years

Journalist Chuck Todd is leaving NBC News after 20 years. CNN reported that on January 31, 2025, he confirmed his departure in an internal memo, thanking his colleagues. Todd also addressed the same on his podcast, The Chuck ToddCast on January 31, 2025, and stated:

"I am leaving a bit earlier than frankly, we had all originally planned, but there's a reason for it. I'm pretty excited by a few new projects that are on the cusp of going from 'pie in the sky' to 'near reality.'”

The journalist also spoke briefly about his future plans and said:

“I do plan to continue to share my reporting and my perspective, and to cover politics the way I've been covering it with data, history, using that as important baselines and understanding where we were, where we are, and where we're going. I will let you know where I'll be planting my flag publicly very soon."

Chuck Todd, aka Charles David Todd, started moderating The Hotline in 2007 and soon replaced Tim Russert on the show Meet the Press. The journalist has also been NBC's Chief White House correspondent. During his tenure with the network, he hosted other shows, such as The Daily Rundown, NBC Nightly News, and Today.

Working with the news outlet, Chuck made himself a great fortune. Celebrity Net Worth reported that the news anchor has a net worth of $12 million.

Chuck Todd reportedly earned $4 million: More details revealed as the journalist bids adieu to NBC New

Social media users and Chuck Todd followers were shocked and saddened when the longtime NBC anchor announced his departure from the network. Having gained immense popularity as a political anchor, Celebrity New Worth states that the journalist received a salary of $4 million.

The publication also talks about Chuck’s other ventures, as Chuck has also published a book, Stranger: Barack Obama in White House in 2014, which became a best seller in no time. Prior to this, he also authored another book, How Barack Obama Won: A State-by-State Guide to Historic Presidential Election.

While Chuck is best known for his show, Meet the Press, CNN reported that in 2023, Todd was asked to step down from his role, and the show was handed over to Kristen Welker. However, as Chuck bid adieu to the channel, NBC released a statement on Friday, January 31, 2025, and said:

“We’re grateful for Chuck’s many contributions to our political coverage during his nearly two-decade career at NBC News and for his deep commitment to ‘Meet the Press’ and its enduring legacy. We wish him all the best in his next endeavors.”

For his work as a reporter, TV presenter and journalist, Todd has received a number of awards throughout the years, including the Emmy Awards, Foreign Press Awards, Hank Meyer Headliner Awards and many more. Furthermore, he has also been named among “The Most Powerful Journalist in Washington” by GQ Magazine.

