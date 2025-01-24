Who will be replacing Norah O'Donnell? What we know amid CBS Evening News anchor exit

On Thursday, January 23, Norah O'Donnell exited CBS Evening News after six years. According to reports by Deadline dated January 17, Norah's final day on the show was supposed to be Friday, January 24. It was, however, changed on January 17. John Dickerson and Maurice DuBois will replace Norah starting Monday, January 27, 2025, as per TV Insider through reports on January 23.

Lonnie Quinn will further join Dickerson and DuBois for weather updates, and Margaret Brennan will be the moderator of Face The Nation, as confirmed by ComingSoon.net. After leaving the show, Norah O'Donnell joined the network as a senior correspondent.

Expand Tweet

Norah's farewell from the show was marked by a taped message by Oprah Winfrey, which was particularly about the anchor and shed light on various prominent moments during her tenure. The message was played on Thursday during the broadcast of CBS Evening News. In the video, Oprah also stated:

"You have so much to be proud of. Your work as the anchor and managing editor of the CBS Evening News has not only won awards but more importantly, has made such a difference and informed our nation."

While Norah O'Donnell has exited the show, she is not leaving the network altogether. According to Variety reports of January 23, CBS' new motto was to incorporate the elements of local news programs into the national ones.

Variety further reported that while Norah couldn't beat ABC's World News Tonight and NBC's NBC Nightly News for years, her show amassed an average of 5.037 million viewers. This reportedly is a little higher than the usual average of the show.

Expand Tweet

Norah O'Donnell's exit was first revealed last year in July, and according to Deadline, they said that she wanted to do something different. No information about the successor(s) was revealed at the time. She conducted significant interviews with Pope Francis and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman during her tenure.

Norah O'Donnell was one of the many prominent anchors who had exited their respective positions in the past one year

While Norah O'Donnell was the most recent name to leave their position as an anchor of a show, this was not the first time in the media industry in the last year. Several significant anchors and journalists have exited their respective positions.

In June 2024, Jennifer Ashton left ABC News after over a decade. In May, Eric Bolling left Newsmax after he hosted Eric Bolling the Balance for about three years. According to Deadline, the company confirmed that the decision was mutual.

Jeff Glor left CBS News in September 2024. Glor has been an anchor at CBS Evening News from 2017 to 2019. Then, in December 2024, Alisyn Camerota left CNN after being there for a decade. Over the years, she hosted shows like New Day, CNN Newsroom, and CNN Tonight.

Expand Tweet

Poppy Harlow left CNN in April 2024 after the network shut down CNN This Morning, which Poppy had been co-hosting for over a year. Several other prominent anchors who could be counted on the list are Mehdi Hasan, Pete Hegseth, Hoda Kotb, and Andrea Mitchell.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback