Who is Brett Peabody? Journalist Aaron Rupar accuses head coach of Long Beach City College football team of sending him threatening DM

Independent journalist Aaron Rupar took to X on Monday, January 20, 2025, and shared a post with a screenshot of a user named Brett Peabody allegedly threatening him. In the tweet, Rupar wrote:

"I get lots of threatening DMs but I usually don't get them from head coaches of college football programs."

He then tagged Brett's official X account and added that he is a football coach at LB City College in Long Beach, California. In the screenshot, Brett could be seen calling Rupar a "fascist scumbag." He also wrote:

"You're done, you sorry fascist scumbag, hope you get held accountable for the bullsh*t that you've spread. Justice is in the horizon kiddo."

For those unversed, Brett Peabody is the head coach and offensive coordinator at LB City College, as per the institute's official website. In 2017, The Vikings entered the National Central Conference championship and won under Peabody's leadership.

In 2019, the team, further led by Brett Peabody, won the National Northern League championship title. Before working at LBCC, Peabody spent about a decade at Los Angeles Harbor College as a coach. For the final three years there, he even worked as the head coach.

In 2003, Brett Peabody was the quarterbacks coach at Los Angeles Harbor College and was the offensive coordinator in 2004. In 2009, Brett was promoted to the position of assistant head coach. According to the LBCC website:

"Peabody's goals for his football program are simple, recruit local talent, win state championships, and transfer kids out to four-year colleges."

As per the website, Brett Peabody spoke on the same and mentioned:

"We plan on emphasizing local recruiting to get the best players available from our area. We take great pride in transferring our kids out."

Peabody received a bachelor's degree in secondary education from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. He then got his master's degree in physical education/coaching from Ball State University. He also has three kids with his wife, Celeste, and the family lives in Lakewood.

Aaron Rupar is known for keeping track of Donald Trump's activities and further sparking discussions

Aaron Rupar is a popular independent journalist who has been considered at the "forefront of left-leaning journalists," according to reports by Twincities.com. The outlet mentioned how Rupar had called out the mainstream media for applying minimum scrutiny when handling news about Trump.

In December 2022, Variety reported that Aaron Rupar was suspended from X, along with other journalists making similar content like Keith Olbermann. Currently, Aaron has more than 906K followers on X.

According to TwinCities.com, Aaron Rupar got his bachelor's degree in political science and philosophy from Hamline University. In 2010, he went to the University of Minnesota for a master's degree in philosophy. Later, he became associate editor of politics and policy for Vox.

As for the latest tweet by Aaron, no response from Brett has arrived as of now.

