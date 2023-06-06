Why is Chuck Todd leaving Meet the Press? TV host steps down after nearly 10 years, to be replaced by Kristen Welker

Meet the Press anchor Chuck Todd has revealed his decision to exit the show after being a part of it for 10 years. During his appearance on the show on June 4, 2023, Todd spoke to his viewers, saying that it has been an amazing journey for around a decade.

Explaining his reasons to leave the show, Todd said that he while has been dedicated to his work for around 30 years, since the time he started as an anchor, he has seen his family members and friends' lives getting affected when they devoted more time to work.

"While today is not my final show, this will be my final summer here at Meet the Press. ... I am really proud of what this team and I have built over the last decade." Today we close our show with an announcement from @chucktodd "While today is not my final show, this will be my final summer here at Meet the Press. ... I am really proud of what this team and I have built over the last decade." Today we close our show with an announcement from @chucktodd:"While today is not my final show, this will be my final summer here at Meet the Press. ... I am really proud of what this team and I have built over the last decade." https://t.co/sgeUcNR3C5

Todd stated that when he joined Meet the Press, it was a Sunday show where people were confused if it was suitable for the "modern media space." He then said that the question has already been answered, indicating the popularity of the show now. The anchor added that although many prefer to stay in one place longer than expected, he would prefer to leave earlier, despite the fact that people want to see him more.

Chuck Todd will be replaced by Kristen Welker, a chief White House correspondent for NBC News and a frequent substitute for the show. Speaking to viewers about the replacement, Todd said that he has worked with Welker since the first day and that she was the perfect fit as the next host for the show.

Chuck Todd joined Meet the Press in September 2014

Vivek Ramaswamy @VivekGRamaswamy Just saw that @ChuckTodd and @MeetThePress are parting ways. Here was our last exchange. Just saw that @ChuckTodd and @MeetThePress are parting ways. Here was our last exchange. https://t.co/Xmd2obo0zV

When Chuck came to NBC News in 2007, he was the political director and was a part of various shows. His name was considered to join Meet the Press after Tim Russert's death in 2008, but David Gregory was selected instead.

NBC then revealed in August 2014 that Chuck would be joining as the host for Meet the Press the following month, and he stepped down as chief White House correspondent and anchor for The Daily Rundown.

During an interview with Kellyanne Conway, Todd claimed that the figures announced about the crowd's size at Donald Trump's inaugural ceremony were not true.

He was later involved in a controversy in February 2020, where he read aloud a column that compared Sen. Bernie Sanders' supporters to Nazi "brownshirts." He said that he has received harsh treatment from the supporters of Sanders' presidential run and read from Jonathan V. Last's piece regarding "Bernie Bros" at the site called The Bulwark.

The action received criticism on social media and people demanded that Chuck Todd be fired from NBC News.

Chuck Todd started his career at The Hotline, where he worked from 1992 to 2007. He was the co-host of a webcast series, titled Hotline TV, and made guest appearances on political discussion shows.

Todd joined as the co-host for The Daily Rundown on MSNBC in January 2010 and he began hosting a political show titled MTP Daily for MSNBC in 2015. His first book, titled The Stranger: Barack Obama in the White House was published in 2014 and received decent feedback.

